West Marine will close an additional 32 retail locations as part of its ongoing bankruptcy restructuring, bringing the total number of planned store closures to 91, according to the company’s store closure directory. The news was first reported by Boating Industry.

West Marine filed for bankruptcy protection in May and has continued to reduce its retail footprint while maintaining operations at its remaining stores and online business. (File photo: West Marine/Boating Industry)

West Marine filed for bankruptcy protection in May and has continued to reduce its retail footprint while maintaining operations at its remaining stores and online business.

The latest round of closures spans more than 20 states. Florida accounts for the largest number of stores on the overall closure list, with 18 locations slated to close, including newly added stores in Deerfield Beach, Cutler Bay, Miami, Pinecrest, Delray Beach, Punta Gorda, Melbourne, Jensen Beach, Spring Hill and a second Orlando location. Washington, California and Michigan each have seven stores on the closure list.

Additional stores added to the closure list include locations in Sacramento and Santa Barbara, California; Branford and Norwalk, Connecticut; Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; Mandeville, Louisiana; Danvers, Massachusetts; North East, Maryland; Holland, Michigan; Minnetonka, Minnesota; Lodi, New Jersey; Buffalo, Huntington Harbor and Riverhead, New York; Toledo, Ohio; Portland, Oregon; Columbia, South Carolina; Lewisville, Texas; Alexandria, Virginia; Burlington, Vermont; and Bellevue and Olympia, Washington.

West Marine said the closures were a “difficult decision” but emphasized that it will continue operating its remaining retail locations and its e-commerce business. The company also said customers will still be able to redeem gift cards, rewards benefits and warranties at open stores and through its online platform.

While West Marine primarily serves the recreational boating market, its restructuring is being closely watched across the broader outdoor recreation and powersports industries as retailers continue to adjust their physical footprints amid changing consumer demand and ongoing financial pressures.