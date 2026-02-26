Yamaha Marine earns top honors in Miami

Yamaha’s U.S. Marine Business Unit captured multiple top industry honors at the 2026 Miami International Boat Show, reinforcing a product and marketing strategy that closely mirrors trends shaping the powersports market.

Yamaha’s biggest award came from the CrossWave being named Boating Magazine’s Boat of the Year. (Photo: Yamaha Marine)

The awards — spanning product innovation, marketing execution and customer satisfaction — highlight how Yamaha is leveraging technology, lifestyle positioning, and supporting dealers across both marine and powersports channels.

“These awards reflect the passion and precision our teams bring to every product we design and build,” says Ben Speciale, president, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “From redefining entire categories with the CrossWave to delivering customer satisfaction year after year, these recognitions underscore our commitment to innovation that delivers real value on the water.”

CrossWave blurs lines

The biggest headline came from Boating Magazine, which named Yamaha’s CrossWave WaveRunner “Boat of the Year,” the publication’s highest annual honor.

The CrossWave also earned an Innovation Award from the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and Boating Writers International in the personal watercraft category. (File photo)

The CrossWave also earned an Innovation Award from the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and Boating Writers International in the personal watercraft category.

For powersports dealers, the CrossWave represents a notable crossover play. Measuring nearly 13 feet long and powered by Yamaha’s 1.9-liter HO marine engine, the platform blends personal watercraft performance with fishing and utility capability — effectively carving out a new hybrid category between traditional PWCs and small fishing boats.

Delivered in a single, fully equipped configuration with a custom trailer, the CrossWave is positioned as a turnkey lifestyle product — a strategy powersports dealers will recognize from premium side-by-side and personal watercraft packages.

Marketing execution

Yamaha also earned Neptune Awards from Marine Marketers of America for both outboard and watercraft campaigns, including an Integrated Marketing Campaign award for the CrossWave launch. More than 80 marketing professionals judged entries across 22 categories, evaluating campaigns executed in 2025.

Customer satisfaction

Yamaha accepted NMMA CSI Awards for excellence in customer satisfaction in five categories, including Outboard Engine, Sport Boats and Personal Watercraft, as well as recognition for Skeeter and G3 boat brands.

Notably, Yamaha has earned the NMMA CSI Award in the Outboard Engine category every year since the program’s inception in 2001.

The consistency is significant. Both marine and powersports retailers are navigating normalized demand after pandemic highs, and brands that maintain strong CSI scores tend to support dealer profitability through repeat purchases, service retention and brand advocacy.

What it means

Yamaha’s strategy in boating is noteworthy as it closely aligns with what is driving growth in powersports segments such as high-end PWCs, ADV motorcycles, and feature-rich side-by-sides.

Jesco Marine & Power Sports carries boats, PWC, motorcycles, ATVs and side-by-sides, keeping the dealership busy year-round. (File photo)

As marine and powersports increasingly compete for the same discretionary dollars, Yamaha’s cross-category approach illustrates how OEMs are blurring traditional lines to capture lifestyle buyers.

For multi-line dealers carrying both marine and powersports products, the takeaway is clear: category-defining innovation and elevated customer experience are becoming big-time differentiators in today’s market.