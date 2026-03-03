Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. has announced plans to relocate its U.S. subsidiary, Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. (YMUS), from Cypress, California, to Kennesaw, Georgia, in a multi-year transition that will run from late 2026 through the end of 2028.

In conjunction with the move, Yamaha will sell all fixed assets at its 25.1-acre Cypress campus, including land, offices, and warehouse facilities. The company said it plans to utilize a sale-and-leaseback arrangement for a period of time to maintain business continuity during the transition. Details regarding the sale price, buyer, and timing are still under review.

Operational shift

The relocation formalizes a shift that has been underway for decades. While the Cypress site has served as Yamaha’s U.S. headquarters since 1979 — after the company acquired the land in 1978 — major operating divisions have already moved east.

Yamaha’s Marine Business Unit relocated to Kennesaw in 1999, followed by the Motorsports business in 2019. Today, the Cypress facility primarily houses corporate administrative functions and Yamaha’s Financial Services operations.

For dealers, the consolidation places Yamaha’s core U.S. operations — including marine and motorsports — under a unified Georgia base, potentially streamlining decision-making, logistics coordination and cross-division strategy. However, it does leave a void on the West Coast.

Profitability and tariff pressures

Yamaha positioned the move as part of broader structural reforms aimed at improving asset efficiency and enhancing profitability in the United States.

The company cited rising costs associated with U.S. tariffs and shifts in the market environment as factors driving the restructuring. In addition to cross-business cost reductions, Yamaha said it is working to build a profit structure “not solely dependent on top-line growth,” to create a more resilient and adaptable organization over the medium to long term.

The announcement reflects a wider trend among OEMs reassessing real estate footprints, overhead costs, and regional operating efficiencies as the post-pandemic market normalizes.

A full-circle moment in U.S. history

Yamaha first entered the American market in 1960, establishing Yamaha International Corporation in Los Angeles after determining that reliance on third-party trading companies limited growth and profitability.

Under then-president Genichi Kawakami, the company shifted to direct wholesale distribution and aggressively developed a nationwide dealer network. That direct-to-dealer strategy fueled Yamaha’s early growth in the U.S. powersports market.

The Cypress campus became symbolic of that expansion. Now, nearly 50 years after establishing its Southern California headquarters, Yamaha is consolidating around Georgia, where its marine and motorsports divisions have already operated for years.