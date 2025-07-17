DealersFinance and InsuranceLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop StoriesYamaha

Yamaha Motor consolidates global financial services under U.S.-based YMFC

The StaffJuly 17, 2025

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. has finalized a significant restructuring of its financial services operations, consolidating oversight under Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation (YMFC), a U.S.-based subsidiary formed in 2022. The move brings Yamaha’s financial services businesses in Brazil, France, Australia, and New Zealand under YMFC’s global umbrella.

With this reorganization, YMFC becomes Yamaha’s centralized financial services headquarters, tasked with driving strategic growth, innovation, and operational efficiency across all key markets. (Photo: Yamaha Motor)

With this reorganization, YMFC becomes Yamaha’s centralized financial services headquarters, tasked with driving strategic growth, innovation, and operational efficiency across all key markets.

The consolidation aligns with Yamaha Motor’s Medium-Term Management Plan, which designates financial services as a critical pillar supporting both core operations and future growth initiatives. YMFC aims to achieve 1 trillion yen in receivables, a 3% return on assets (ROA), and a 10% return on equity (ROE) by 2027.

To achieve these goals, YMFC is focusing on:

  • Enhancing global risk management and governance,
  • Accelerating digital transformation to boost competitiveness,
  • Strengthening talent acquisition and deployment in the financial services sector.

“By unifying our global financial services operations, YMFC can more effectively deliver consistent, high-value solutions that support dealers and customers worldwide,” the company stated.

This restructuring aims to support Yamaha dealers by providing improved financing solutions, enhanced operational consistency, and increased access to financial tools that drive retail growth.

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffJuly 17, 2025

Related Articles

Tax and financial planning

Mid-year momentum: Strategic tax and financial planning for powersports dealers

July 8, 2025
Rollick logo

Rollick adds more features to its lead engagement platform

July 3, 2025
Wisconsin ATV Association

Wisconsin county board expands ATV/UTV road access, group pushes for Oshkosh inclusion

July 2, 2025

Latest data from SSI shows bright spot on used market as new unit sales fall

July 1, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.