Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. has finalized a significant restructuring of its financial services operations, consolidating oversight under Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation (YMFC), a U.S.-based subsidiary formed in 2022. The move brings Yamaha’s financial services businesses in Brazil, France, Australia, and New Zealand under YMFC’s global umbrella.

With this reorganization, YMFC becomes Yamaha’s centralized financial services headquarters, tasked with driving strategic growth, innovation, and operational efficiency across all key markets.

The consolidation aligns with Yamaha Motor’s Medium-Term Management Plan, which designates financial services as a critical pillar supporting both core operations and future growth initiatives. YMFC aims to achieve 1 trillion yen in receivables, a 3% return on assets (ROA), and a 10% return on equity (ROE) by 2027.

To achieve these goals, YMFC is focusing on:

Enhancing global risk management and governance,

Accelerating digital transformation to boost competitiveness,

Strengthening talent acquisition and deployment in the financial services sector.

“By unifying our global financial services operations, YMFC can more effectively deliver consistent, high-value solutions that support dealers and customers worldwide,” the company stated.

This restructuring aims to support Yamaha dealers by providing improved financing solutions, enhanced operational consistency, and increased access to financial tools that drive retail growth.