Clawson Motorsports gifts dirt bike to young rider after theft

A California powersports dealership stepped in to help a young rider return to the track after his dirt bike was stolen, highlighting the role dealerships can play in supporting local riding communities.

According to a report by television stations KSEE/KGPE, 7-year-old Moses Ramirez of Riverdale, California, lost his dirt bike after it was stolen from his family’s shed during Super Bowl weekend. The family discovered the theft early in the morning of Feb. 9.

“Right in the morning, my wife woke up and noticed the shed was open and Moses’ bike was gone,” Moses’ father, Paul Ramirez, told the stations. “That devastated all of us.”

Ramirez said it was especially difficult seeing his son lose something he had only recently received.

“I was mad and sad at the same time,” Ramirez said. “Sad for Moses because he barely got it. He’s always wanted to ride dirt bikes.”

Dealership surprise

The family visited Clawson Motorsports, where the general manager won an Under 40 Award in 2025, hoping to find an affordable replacement. Instead, dealership staff organized a surprise presentation for the young rider.

With Moses wearing a blindfold inside the showroom, staff revealed a new Yamaha TT‑R50 that the dealership donated to replace the stolen bike.

“Today we’re going to be gifting him a brand new TT-R50 so he can race at the Caruthers Fair,” Michael Mooradian of Clawson Motorsports said in comments aired by KSEE/KGPE.

The dealership said the effort was aimed at helping Moses continue riding and participating in local youth events.

Supporting young riders

Mooradian said the dealership has stepped in before when young riders lost their motorcycles to theft.

“We had another young man who had his motorcycle stolen as well, and we went ahead and did the same thing that we’re doing for Moses today and replaced that motorcycle for him,” Mooradian said. “He was also into racing at the Caruthers Fair, so it looks like we’re keeping bikes out on the track.”

He added that dirt bikes can play an important role for kids growing up in smaller communities.

“From personal experience growing up in a small town with not having a lot of things to do, one of the things you could always do was hop on your dirt bike and go run around,” Mooradian said. “To restore his ability to go and do that and have fun is really just a blessing.”

Family reaction

Moses’ mother, April Cervantes, said the family was overwhelmed by the dealership’s gesture.

“We’re just so grateful that there are good people out there like that, who would help people who go through bad things,” Cervantes told the stations.

For Moses, the new bike means he’s ready to get back on the trails — and back to racing.

Dealer takeaway

Supporting youth riders — whether through local races, riding programs or acts of goodwill — can help dealerships build loyalty among families entering the sport. Entry-level dirt bikes such as the Yamaha TT-R50 are often a gateway into powersports, with young riders frequently progressing into larger motorcycles, ATVs and side-by-sides over time.

For many dealers, youth off-road riders represent an important pipeline for future customers — making programs that keep kids riding both a community investment and a long-term business opportunity.