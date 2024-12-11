FIM MiniCup USA, Ohvale USA partner for five-round series

The FIM MiniCup USA, the official “Road To MotoGP” program, recently announced its partnership with Ohvale USA at Apex Motorsports Park in Perris, California, for the 2025 season. This collaboration ensures a premier racing experience for young riders at one of the most exciting venues in the country, based directly in the heart of Southern California.

This program makes participating in a world-class championship series easier, more affordable, and more efficient than ever for seasoned racers or newcomers to the sport. The best from both the 160cc and 190cc classes will have the chance to gauge their skills and go up against top riders during the FIM World MiniGP Final hosted in Valencia, Spain, during the MotoGP premier final that will be held November 10-16, 2025.

Those flying to the event can take advantage of MiniCup’s “Arrive and Race” rental packages, with race-ready bikes available in 110cc, 160cc, and 190cc models. (Photo: Ohvale USA)

Each round will host the following classes: Stock 50 (6-8 years old), Stock 110 (8-12 years old), GP 110 (8-12 years old), GP 160 (9-14 years old), GP 190 (11-16 years old), Street GP (12 years and up).