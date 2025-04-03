Latest Issue

April 2025

The StaffApril 3, 2025

The April issue of Powersports Business has arrived!

In this issue, we spotlight our 40 Under 40 honors award winners that were celebrated during January’s Accelerate Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina. We also highlight some of the latest industry reactions to the Trump administration’s Liberation Day policies that will place significant tariffs/taxes on imports, including powersports products. The effects could ripple through the supply chain and create economic turmoil. We also talk to Jesse Amato, the second-generation GM of Hanover Powersports about how they are navigating this year. Then we are off to Daytona Beach for a look at Bike Week and why attendance has dropped this year. And finally, we provide a deep dive into social media trends and what dealers and industry professionals should focus on for growth in 2025.

Powersports Business April 2025-Cover
Highlights of the April 2025 issue of Powersports Business include:

  • Tariffs Have Economic Forecasters Worried
  • Court Rules in Favor of Harley-Davidson
  • Social Media Trends
  • 40 Under 40 Winners
  • Can-Am Shows Off at Electrify
  • And more!
