BRP sells its Australian boat business to Yamaha

BRP has announced that it agreed to sell all its outstanding shares of Telwater Pty, Ltd. to Yamaha Motor Australia Pty Ltd., a subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Co.

Yamaha’s purchase of BRP’s Telwater includes Stacer and its brand of aluminum boats. (Photo: courtesy of Yamaha Motor Australia)

This deal follows BRP’s recent decision to sell its marine businesses in order to focus its efforts and investments towards its core powersports activities, and enhance its position for long-term success, the company says.

In its most recent financial statement, BRP reported revenues of $2.1 billion, a decrease of 19.7% compared to last year, due to the soft demand for recreational products in the past 12 months.

“We are pleased with today’s announcement, our first transaction in the process for the sale of our marine businesses,” says José Boisjoli, president and CEO of BRP.

Telwater – which businesses include Quintrex, Stacer and Savage – has been a pioneering specialist in designing and manufacturing aluminum boats in Australia for almost four decades.

Yamaha Motor Australia was established in 1983 and ranked No. 1 in the region in powersports retail sales in 2024, with 23,526 units sold and an overall market share of 25%.

The acquisition of Telwater is intended to strengthen the foundations of Yamaha Motor’s marine business, and the company aims to not only expand its sales network in the country but also reinforce the foundations of its outboard motor business, the company says.

The purchase agreement is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of BRP’s fiscal 2026. National Bank Financial acted as financial advisor and Stikeman Elliott LLP acted as legal advisor to BRP on the transaction.