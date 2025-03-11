As Daytona Beach Bike Week wrapped up on Sunday, Josh Herrin made history on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway when he became the first rider in Daytona 200 history to win “The Great American Motorcycle Race” three times in a row. It was also Herrin’s fourth Daytona 200 victory, putting him one win away from tying the all-time win leaders, Scott Russell and Miguel Duhamel.

Josh Herrin crosses the finish line for his fourth Daytona 200 victory and his third in a row.

Photo by Brian J. Nelson

Herrin won the 83rd running of the Daytona 200 by being consistently faster than his pursuers in the infield, especially late in the race. With just six laps to go, Herrin ripped off a 1:47.879 lap on his Warhorse HSBK Ducati Panigale V2 to seal the deal. It was a new race lap record and just .046 of a second shy of Richie Escalante’s qualifying lap record from 2024.

Escalante’s bad Daytona luck turned around on Saturday with the Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki rider finishing second to Herrin after running in the lead pack for the duration. When Herrin dropped the hammer, however, Escalante didn’t have the pace to go with him and once the draft was broken it was game over.

At the finish line, Herrin was 5.33 seconds ahead of Escalante, who had his hands full with his teammate Tyler Scott. Scott, who started the race from pole position, was also in the hunt from the get-go. His teammate beat him to the line by his teammate by a miniscule .008 of a second.

“[T]his has just been an amazing experience. Like I said, I’m just lucky to be in this position and have a chance at this. I would have never imagined to get three in a row. So, thank you, everybody,” says Herrin after his historic victory.

Wyman doubles King Of The Baggers

Harley-Davidson Factory Racing’s Kyle Wyman started his 2025 Mission King Of The Baggers season perfectly, with wins in both races at Daytona International Speedway. His win on Saturday afternoon in the final race of the MotoAmerica weekend was his fifth straight victory at the “World Center of Racing.”

Unlike Friday, when he secured a rare runaway Daytona victory, S&S/Indian Motorcycle’s Troy Herfoss made Wyman earn Saturday’s win. The pair battled at the front, played the cat-and-mouse game on the final lap, and then pulled the pin with Wyman holding Herfoss off at the finish line by .056 of a second.

“I was confident because all five of these wins, I’ve led out of the chicane,” Wyman comments. “Leading the 200, two out of three of the XR wins, I led out of the chicane… I knew tire conservation was going to be a big deal. I tried to really chill out in the first half of the race and leave a little bit for the end. It worked out.”

Herfoss had crashed while gaining ground on Wyman on Friday and was fortunate to score a handful of points after remounting to finish eighth.

Daniels takes double at Daytona Flat Track

Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) opened his 2025 Grand National Championship campaign in perfect double-victory fashion by completing the short track Daytona I & II sweep on Friday night. However, he was forced to do so in a manner that yet again promised an incredible Progressive American Flat Track season to come.

Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Yamaha MT-07 DT) opened his 2025 Grand National Championship campaign in perfect double-victory fashion by completing the short track Daytona I & II sweep on Friday night.

After stealing Thursday’s victory from Briar Bauman despite struggling almost all day, Daniels was more in his expected title-favorite form throughout Friday’s program.

Daniels continued that trend by breaking free early in the Main Event. At the same time, Bauman found himself caught up in a four-rider melee that also included Henry Wiles (No. 911 Kawasaki Ninja 650), Sammy Halbert (No. 69 Kawasaki Ninja 650), and Davis Fisher (No. 67 KTM 790 Duke).

Daniels comments, “Man, I thought last night was the toughest I ever had to ride, but I think tonight beat that. I had a really good night going… I was feeling really good. I got a really good start and was out front. But I could feel the pressure coming. Brian rode a hell of a race, gave me a good battle, and it was super fun.”

Daniels has the early title advantage following Rounds 1 & 2 after grabbing the maximum of 46 points in Daytona.