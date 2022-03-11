Herrin secures pole position for 2022 Daytona 200

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) secured a stunning pole position for the 2022 Daytona 200 at Daytona International Speedway, sealing the deal with his final flying lap of the day in the all-important Time Attack session.

On a Friday afternoon, thankfully devoid of the rain that has plagued the 2022 Daytona 200 program so far, Herrin uncorked a 1:50.088s lap to better South African Sheridan Morais by a mere 0.01s, giving an indication of the battle ahead for tomorrow’s 200 mile race. Herrin’s exceptional ride was the perfect North American debut for the Ducati Panigale V2 as Ducati takes its first steps back into MotoAmerica Supersport competition.

Josh Herrin

The result was not just celebrated by Herrin and the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Ducati team, but also Ducati Sporting Director Paolo Ciabatti, who was in attendance direct from the Ducati factory for the race.

2022 Daytona 200 Time Attack Results – Top 5

P1-Josh Herrin (Ducati) 1:50.088

P2-Sheridan Morais (Yamaha) 1:50.098

P3-Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:50.405

P4-Brandon Paasch (Triumph) 1:50.571

P5-Richie Escalante (Suzuki) 1:50.957

“Man, that was good, but so stressful!” Herrin said. “Everyone was trying to get a tow. At one point there was about seven riders in the draft and I decided on the last lap to just put my head down and go for it. I was pushing the bike as hard as I could. I’ve never got a pole here at Daytona so for me it was a really big moment, and to do it in front of Paulo Ciabatti and all the guys from the WorldSBK team, plus my great group of guys in the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC team, it means a lot. We want to win but the pole is still very important. Now we have pitstop practice to do before tomorrow!”

The 2022 Daytona 200 is scheduled to start at 1:10 pm EST Saturday.