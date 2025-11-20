Ducati New York named 2025 Dealer of the Year for North and South America

Ducati North America announced that Ducati New York has been named the 2025 Dealer of the Year for North and South America. The honor was formally presented during Ducati’s Global Dealer Conference in Sardinia this past October, where the Italian manufacturer recognized the dealership’s performance and commitment to the brand.

Ducati North America recognizes Ducati New York as its 2025 Dealer of the Year during the manufacturer’s Global Dealer Conference in Sardinia in October. (Photo: Ducati North America)

The Dealership of the Year is awarded to stores that demonstrate excellence across key performance indicators. Ducati New York upheld the company’s highest global showroom standards and offered a premium and fully immersive brand experience, Ducati says.

Ducati would go on to say the New York team demonstrated outstanding client relationship management, provided quick, efficient, and client-focused responses to sales inquiries. Additionally, Ducati New York achieved top Net Promoter Scores in both sales and service, highlighting the dealership’s commitment to enhancing the client experience throughout the ownership journey — from initial contact to long-term service and support.

“Ducati New York represents the very best of what it means to be a Ducati dealership — passion, precision, and relentless commitment to the clients,” — Jason Chinnock, CEO of Ducati North America

Receiving the award within Ducati’s global network was equally meaningful for the dealership.

“We take great pride in maintaining the Ducati standard every day, and this recognition reflects our staff’s dedication and the trust of our passionate riding community,” says Ed Kulas, director of operations for Ducati New York. “We’re thankful to Ducati North America for this acknowledgment and remain committed to providing an exceptional experience for every client who visits us.”