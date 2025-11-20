DealersDucatiLatest NewsNewsTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

Ducati New York named 2025 Dealer of the Year for North and South America

The StaffNovember 20, 2025

Ducati North America announced that Ducati New York has been named the 2025 Dealer of the Year for North and South America. The honor was formally presented during Ducati’s Global Dealer Conference in Sardinia this past October, where the Italian manufacturer recognized the dealership’s performance and commitment to the brand.

Ducati North America recognizes Ducati New York as its 2025 Dealer of the Year during the manufacturer’s Global Dealer Conference in Sardinia in October. (Photo: Ducati North America)

The Dealership of the Year is awarded to stores that demonstrate excellence across key performance indicators. Ducati New York upheld the company’s highest global showroom standards and offered a premium and fully immersive brand experience, Ducati says.

Ducati would go on to say the New York team demonstrated outstanding client relationship management, provided quick, efficient, and client-focused responses to sales inquiries. Additionally, Ducati New York achieved top Net Promoter Scores in both sales and service, highlighting the dealership’s commitment to enhancing the client experience throughout the ownership journey — from initial contact to long-term service and support.

“Ducati New York represents the very best of what it means to be a Ducati dealership — passion, precision, and relentless commitment to the clients,” — Jason Chinnock, CEO of Ducati North America

Receiving the award within Ducati’s global network was equally meaningful for the dealership.

“We take great pride in maintaining the Ducati standard every day, and this recognition reflects our staff’s dedication and the trust of our passionate riding community,” says Ed Kulas, director of operations for Ducati New York. “We’re thankful to Ducati North America for this acknowledgment and remain committed to providing an exceptional experience for every client who visits us.”

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffNovember 20, 2025

Related Articles

RumbleOn rebrands to RideNow Group

RideNow’s powersports segment returns to growth in Q3 2025

November 13, 2025
Keeway adds to its management team

Keeway strengthens dealer support with new management hires

November 13, 2025

Mountain Motorsports expands with new store in Tennesee

November 13, 2025
Indian unveils new Sport Scout RT

Indian Motorcycle rolls out 2026 lineup with the new Sport Scout RT

November 12, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.