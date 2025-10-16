Ducati reveals 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally lineup

Ducati has unveiled the 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally, its most advanced adventure-touring (ADV) motorcycle yet, aimed at riders who want to go farther in maximum comfort and safety.

The 2026 V4 Rally is offered in the U.S. and Canada in one trim — Adventure Travel & Radar — which includes aluminum side cases and the full suite of electronic safety aids. (Photos: Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A)

Powered by Ducati’s 170-hp 1,158cc Granturismo V4 engine, the Rally combines smooth, linear power delivery with long service intervals — valve checks every 37,000 miles and oil changes every 9,000 miles. Its 8-gallon fuel tank and lightweight aluminum frame give it serious long-range capability.

The latest Adaptive Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) EVO features longer travel and an Automatic Lowering Device for easier low-speed handling. Suspension settings automatically adjust to load and terrain, improving comfort and control on both pavement and dirt.

Rider and passenger comfort see major upgrades: a taller, wider windshield, heated grips and seats, a redesigned center stand, and improved ergonomics.

Ducati’s radar-assisted safety suite now includes Forward Collision Warning, joining Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection. A larger 280mm rear disc and refined linked braking system enhance stopping power and comfort when riding two-up.

The 6.5-inch TFT display features updated navigation, connectivity, and suspension controls.

Available in Ducati Red with black wheels or Jade Green with gold wheels, the Multistrada V4 Rally blends long-distance touring range, off-road capability, and signature Ducati performance in one premium adventure machine.

