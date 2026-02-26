Arctic Cat has introduced its 2027 snowmobile lineup, as was first reported by Snow Goer, expanding electronic power steering (EPS) availability, debuting a new rear suspension system and reviving several historic nameplates as part of its spring selling push.

2027 Arctic Cat ZR 858R-XC. The Cat lineup was officially revealed Feb. 19, with the company’s Spring Guarantee Pre-Order event running through March 23. (Photos: Arctic Cat/Snow Goer)

For dealers, the 2027 range reflects a broad product refresh across trail, crossover, mountain, utility and touring segments — along with early-order incentives designed to drive preseason commitments.

Expanded EPS, new suspension

After introducing two-stroke-powered snowmobiles with EPS on select 2026 models, Arctic Cat is expanding the technology deeper into its 2027 trail lineup. The system is designed to reduce steering effort, dampen negative feedback and improve precision handling.

2027 Arctic Cat Jag Sno Pro

The full-sized ZR models remain built on the Catalyst chassis and are available with 600- or 858-C-TEC2 engines, with or without EPS. High-spec variants include the ZR R-XC and ZR Sno Pro models, while the retro-inspired El Tigré returns as a premium “All-In” offering with upgraded shocks, digital display and styling cues.

New for 2027 is the Cross-Action II rear suspension, debuting on 146-inch trail and crossover models. The uncoupled design features a raised rear wheel and rail section, engineered to corner like a short-track sled while improving off-trail floatation and bump absorption.

At the top of the trail performance segment, the Thundercat returns with its 998cc turbocharged four-stroke triple rated at 200 horsepower, now paired with the G8 digital display and updated front suspension components.

XF crossover nameplate returns

In the crossover category, Arctic Cat revives the XF nameplate, replacing the Riot branding. XF models combine the AWS 39 front suspension with the new Cross-Action II rear and a 146-inch track for blended trail and off-trail capability.

2027 Arctic Cat M858 Alpha

Available engine options include 600 and 858 two-strokes, while a mid-sized XF 400 returns with a 397cc single-cylinder engine.

Expanded mountain lineup

Mountain riders will see continued availability of the Alpha One mono-rail rear suspension alongside the twin-rail Float-Action system on Catalyst-based M Sno Pro models.

2027 Arctic Cat El Tigre 600

Track lengths range from 145 to 165 inches depending on configuration. High-performance HCX and HCR 858 models return with upgraded Fox QS3-QSR shocks and reinforced suspensions for aggressive backcountry and hillclimb applications.

An M 400 model also returns with the Alpha One rear suspension and 146-inch Challenger track.

Bearcat returns to utility segment

Arctic Cat is reintroducing the Bearcat name in the utility category, highlighted by the 2027 Bearcat LT in the Catalyst chassis.

2027 Arctic Cat ZR 9000 Thundercat

The model is positioned as the first two-stroke utility sled equipped with EPS, aimed at improving low-speed maneuverability when hauling or towing. Engine options include 600 and 858 C-TEC2 twins, paired with a 154-inch Cobra track and Xtra-Action rear suspension.

A Bearcat 400 LT also joins the lineup, powered by the 397cc single-cylinder engine in a mid-sized chassis.

Touring and youth offerings

The Pantera touring lineup returns with three models:

Pantera 9000 featuring a turbocharged 998cc four-stroke triple

Pantera 7000 with a naturally aspirated 1049cc four-stroke triple

Pantera 400 in the mid-sized chassis

Widescape WS 250

Youth models ZR 120 and ZR 200 continue, while the Widescape WS 250 stand-up model remains positioned as a niche, entry-point winter recreation product.

For dealers, the 2027 rollout centers on technology expansion (i.e., EPS) and broadened segmentation coverage, giving retailers multiple price-point entry options while reinforcing premium positioning in performance categories.