Ducati reveals 2025 Multistrada V2

Ducati recently unveiled the new Multistrada V2, a mid-size crossover designed for fans of twin-cylinder engines. The 2025 model significantly improves lightness and handling. The crossover bike keeps its 19-inch front wheel, but it has been completely redesigned around the new twin-cylinder V2 engine.

The new Ducati V2 engine, the Multistrada V2 is 40 pounds lighter than its predecessor. According to Ducati, its weight of 439 pounds (wet, without fuel) makes it the lightest in its class, enhancing maneuverability and low-speed handling. The OEM says that combined with the broad power delivery of the variable-valve twin-cylinder, an advanced electronics package, the Multistrada V2 transforms every ride.

Design

Like all Ducatis, the Multistrada V2 combines design and functionality. The Centro Stile Ducati defined its lines in close collaboration with R&D technicians to integrate aerodynamic solutions into the design, improving thermal comfort and protection from the elements.

The windshield, which is highly protective and adjustable in height, was developed through aerodynamic research that also involved the deflectors, which are integrated into the front design.

As on the Multistrada V4, lateral air conveyors have been introduced for thermal comfort. These upwash conveyors are integrated into the bike’s design and help direct fresh air to the rider’s legs.

Inspired by the latest-generation Panigale and Multistrada V4, the new headlights and DRL contribute to a compact and aggressive front view. The shorter “beak” integrates seamlessly with the windshield, creating a more harmonious image. The direction indicators, thin and harmonized with the side panel design, have been completely redesigned and repositioned to offer optimal visibility and allow fresh air to flow toward the rider.

Ergonomics

The rider and passenger seats have been redesigned, and passenger roominess has been improved compared to the previous model regarding legroom and torso space, thanks to the repositioned top box and side case attachments.

To allow the rider to rest their feet on the ground, the seat can be adjusted to two positions, with heights of 33.5 and 32.7 inches. The Ducati Performance catalog also offers an accessory seat raised to 34.3 inches, and one lowered to 31.9 inches. On the S version, thanks to the semi-active DSS (Ducati Skyhook Suspension) and the Minimum Preload system, it is possible to lower the seat to 31.1 inches.

New V-twin engine

The new Multistrada V2 is equipped with the Ducati V2 engine, a 90° V-twin with a displacement of 890 cc, featuring IVT variable intake valve timing and a coil spring valve recall system. This compact and lightweight engine weighs only 121.1 pounds, reducing the bike’s overall weight. This configuration delivers 115 hp at 10,750 rpm and 67.9 lb-ft of torque at 8,250 rpm.

The V2 engine optimizes performance, power delivery, and fuel efficiency thanks to variable valve timing. High-rev power is combined with sustained torque delivery at low and mid-range revs: more than 70% of the maximum torque is already available at 3,500 rpm, and between 3,500 and 11,000 rpm, the torque never drops below 75%. This combines more consistent combustion at low revs, ensuring smoother power delivery at small throttle openings. The larger flywheel enhances riding comfort, especially in touring or traffic, by providing a smoother throttle response.

Finally, the gear ratios have a shorter first and second gear to improve usability at low speeds and enhance full-load acceleration. The gearbox features the new Ducati Quick Shift 2.0, delivering a more pedal feel and faster gear changes.

Redesigned chassis

The new bike features a completely redesigned aluminum monocoque that uses the engine as a stressed element, the rear subframe is a steel trellis, and the swingarm is cast aluminum. Combined with the new V2 engine, these improvements bring exceptionally low weight: only 439 pounds (in running order without fuel) for the V2 version and 445 pounds for the V2 S version equipped with semi-active suspension.

The Multistrada V2 has a Marzocchi fork featuring 45 mm tubes and a Sachs shock absorber with a progressive link, both fully adjustable. The Multistrada V2 S has semi-active suspension with Ducati Skyhook Suspension electronic control. New electronic strategies limit diving during braking (anti-dive) and reduce the tendency to “sit” during acceleration (anti-squat).

Both versions of the Multistrada V2 are equipped with a 19-inch front wheel paired with a 17-inch rear wheel, fitted with Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tires, and offer 6.7 inches (170 mm) of suspension travel. The Brembo braking system features dual 12.6-inch (320 mm) front discs and a single 10.4-inch (265 mm) rear disc.

Electronics package

The new Multistrada V2 boasts a complete electronics package, manageable via redesigned handlebar controls and the new 5” TFT color dashboard, with a completely revamped multilingual interface based on three different Infomodes.

The five available Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro, and Wet) offer the possibility of adapting the Multistrada V2 to any situation, setting the engine power and response to pre-configured and modifiable values, thanks to the four Power Modes with which the engine is equipped. The Riding Modes, of course, set the cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) and Engine Brake Control (EBC) to pre-defined levels, which the rider can modify.

The three infomodes (Road, Road Pro, and Rally) allow riders to make the most of the dashboard’s capabilities, changing the information displayed to offer the best riding experience in every situation: Road Pro, for example, provides the percentage of power and torque used in real-time.

Finally, the Ducati Multistrada V2 is equipped as standard with Cruise Control, a USB socket integrated into the dashboard, the Ducati Brake Light EVO (which manages emergency flashing in sudden braking) and, in the case of the V2 S, the Ducati Multimedia System, with the possibility of activating the Turn-by-turn navigator accessory. The new Coming Home function keeps the low beams active when the ignition is turned off, illuminating the area in front of the bike for easier garage entry.

Pricing and availability

The new Multistrada V2 will be available in two versions: the standard V2 and the V2 S, which feature DSS semi-active suspension. The standard version is offered in Ducati Red, while the V2 S comes in Storm Green or Ducati Red. Additionally, the V2 S provides an optional Travel trim, which includes plastic side cases, a center stand, and heated grips.

The 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 will arrive at dealerships in the United States in March 2025. Pricing for the Multistrada V2 will be $15,995 and start at $19,295 for the V2 S model in the United States.