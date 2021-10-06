Ducati announces new Multistrada V2 details

Powersports Business previously announced when the first episode of the Ducati World Première 2022 web series was dedicated the presentation of the new Multistrada V2: the ideal bike to enjoy every route. Specs for the bike are now available.

With the Multistrada V2 project the Borgo Panigale company has worked to further evolve the twin-cylinder family of Ducati dual bikes. The new Multistrada V2 is a technologically advanced motorcycle, with an extremely complete electronic package that represents the perfect gateway into the Ducati tourer universe.

According to the announcement, during the development phases of this bike the main points of focus were ergonomics, weight reduction, engine updates and a series of upgrades that follow the philosophy of "continuous improvement."

The new Multistrada V2 is equipped with the latest evolution of the 937 cc Testastretta 11-degree unit. The desmodromic distribution engine, four valves per cylinder, water-cooled, delivers 113 HP. This twin-cylinder is very linear, manageable and smooth at low revs, and is equipped with a torque that is always ready and vigorous, which if necessary can release all Ducati’s typical sporty and adrenaline-pumping character. Consistent and robust, the engine has extended maintenance intervals, with an oil change every 9,321 miles (15,000 km) and valve clearance check every 18,641 miles (30,000 km).

The evolution of the Testastretta 11-degree mounted on the new Multistrada V2 features important improvements: new connecting rods, new eight-disc hydraulic clutch and an updated gearbox, which guarantees greater fluidity and precision in shifting, also facilitating the engagement of neutral. An even more appreciable progress in use in conjunction with the quick shifter, now with a further optimized operating strategy.

The bike's chassis is agile and intuitive, with a 19-inch front wheel that ensures a smooth, comfortable ride, always with the right level of reactivity and precision. Extremely versatile, the bike is also ideal for urban use, thanks to the effectiveness of the Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO semi-active suspension system (standard on the S version), which can absorb roughness and unevenness of the ground and always guarantee the ideal set-up of the vehicle, improving safety and comfort.

Important development work has been made on the ergonomics of the bike, to make it more comfortable and more intuitive, able to put any rider at ease in any situation. The height has been reduced to 32.7 inches (830 mm), with a redesigned shape of the saddle which is now narrower and more compact between the rider's legs to allow you to easily touch the ground with your feet thanks to an inseam arch of only 70.5 inches (1790 mm).

These changes provide safety when the bike is stationary and improve confidence when maneuvering at low speed even with a passenger and full cases. Furthermore, in the Ducati Performance catalogue a low seat and a lowered suspension kit are available which, combined, allow you to reach a height of 31.1 inches (790 mm).

The work on the seat also focused on riding comfort: the new shape of the saddle provides a flat area that guarantees the rider freedom of movement in the longitudinal direction, improving the level of comfort and allowing anyone to find the optimal position.

The riding position is now more comfortable with the new foot pegs inherited from the Multistrada V4 which, thanks to a 0.4 inch (10 mm) increase in distance from the seat, ensure the right amount of room also for taller riders, preventing them from bending their legs excessively, and thus allowing a more restful position during long journeys.

Another key area of improvement is the reduction in the bike's weight, which, through work on many elements, has resulted in a reduction of 11 lbs. (5 kg) in weight compared to the Multistrada 950.

The engine update has produced a saving of about 4 lbs. (2 kg), including the clutch (3.3 lbs./ 1.5 kg) and its cover, gearbox drum and connecting rods. Various parts of the vehicle have been lightened, including the mirrors, derived from Multistrada V4, the front brake disc flanges and the rims: the new Multistrada V2 mounts rims derived from the Multistrada V4, which are about 3.7 lbs. (1.7 kg) lighter, thus generating an important improvement in the dynamic behavior of the vehicle. Spoked wheels are also available in the Ducati Performance catalogue, which have been significantly lightened.

The Multistrada V2 is equipped as standard with a state-of-the-art electronic package that offers everything you need to travel in comfort and safety. The package includes ABS Cornering, which guarantees a high degree of safety when braking even when cornering, Vehicle Hold Control, which makes starting on sloping roads easy, Ducati Traction Control, the four Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro) completely configurable by the user and the new featured Ducati Brake Light system which, in the event of sudden braking, automatically activates the flashing of the rear light in order to signal the condition of sudden slowing down appropriately.

In the S version the journey becomes five-star thanks to a benchmark full-optional package for the segment, which sees the addition of the Skyhook electronic suspension, Cruise Control, full-LED headlight equipped with Ducati Cornering Lights function which optimizes the illumination of the roadway based on the lean of the motorcycle, Ducati Quick Shift Up & Down, Hands Free system, a high resolution 5-inch color TFT dashboard with intuitive interface and backlit handlebar controls.

The color range consists of the classic "Ducati Red" color with black rims, available for both Multistrada V2 and Multistrada V2 S, together with the new "Street Grey" livery with black frame and "GP Red" rims, which can only be ordered for the version S.

United States pricing for the Multistrada V2 will begin at an MSRP of $15,295 USD and will be available in dealerships in the Ducati North America network starting from December 2021.

For the Multistrada V2 family there are two trim levels that can be ordered directly from the factory. The Essential trim is available for both Multistrada V2 and Multistrada V2 S, while the Travel trim, with side bags, heated grips and a central stand, can only be ordered for the S version.