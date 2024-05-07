Distributors/AftermarketLatest NewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Powersports parts supplier fined $300k for illegally employing kids

The StaffMay 7, 2024

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Solicitor has handed down a penalty to Tuff Torq Corporation for illegally employing children as young as 14 years old, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

A parts supplier for powersports OEMs has been fined nearly $300,000 for violating child labor laws in Tennessee. (Image: Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free)

The Tennessee newspaper reports that the parts supplier will have to pay $296,951 after the Wage and Hour Division confirmed that about 10 children worked for the company, which supplies parts to Yamaha, John Deere, and other OEMs.

Tuff Torq will hold $1.5 million from profits made during the employment of minors who were too young to work, which will then go to the kids who were illegally employed.

The department received the federal consent judgment to hold Tuff Torq Corporation accountable and ensure the company complies with federal child labor laws.

Read the full story on Knoxnews.com.

