Yoshimura introduces 2021-22 Yamaha MT-07 Fender Eliminator Kit

The new Yamaha MT-07 is an awesome middleweight naked bike and Yoshimura is helping your dealership add another line to the purchase order with its latest product.

The Fender Eliminator Kit is the perfect addition to cleaning up the lines on Yamaha's awesome middleweight machine. This new kit incorporates Shrink Solder Connectors, new and improved weather tight light housing and a brighter, DOT-compliant LED plate light.

• New improved D.O.T. compliant L.E.D. light and housing

• New easy to use Heat Shrink Solder Sleeve Butt Connectors

• Model specific precision laser-cut stainless steel bracket tucks discreetly under the tail section of the motorcycle

• Black anodized aluminum license plate frame with silk screened Yoshimura logo

• Installation hardware and detailed instructions included

• Compatible with Yoshimura or aftermarket turn signals when combined with Universal Turn Signal Bracket Kit (sold separately)

Proudly designed and made in the USA!

MSRP is $154.