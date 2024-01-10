Aftermarket company RMSTATOR names CEO

RMSTATOR, an aftermarket company that specializes in electrical parts, has announced the appointment of Guillaume Robert, CPA, as chief executive officer. Robert has cumulated nearly ten years of service within the organization, starting in 2014 as director of operations. He later assumed the role of chief financial and administrative officer and subsequently became managing director and partner. Throughout his time with the company, he has adeptly tackled challenges to propel the company forward.

Guillaume Robert

Soon to graduate from the Elite program at the Beauce Entrepreneurship School and with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a specialization in Management Accounting, Robert has evolved into an inspiring leader, earning recognition and trust from colleagues and partners alike. His commitment and determination make him a pivotal ally for the future.

“Guillaume played a pivotal role in shaping our strategic vision and implementing critical decisions that strengthened our position in the international market,” says Roger Masson, founder and chairman of the Board at RMSTATOR. The company says that Robert’s passion and determination make him a natural choice to steer its operations towards the future.