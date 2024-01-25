Turn 14 expects inventory available for dealers by end of month

Turn 14 Powersports shares that staff members are moving into their new offices located in suburban Fort Worth. The new building will house the company’s brand management, product development and marketing staff, led by recently announced President Bob Schuetz.

“The collaboration that happens when we are all under one roof is really important, and our people are happy to be back together,” Schuetz says. “Our move into this new facility will be a great start to an important year for Turn 14 Powersports.”

The 10,000-square-foot office space is in a newly renovated building at 125 Bear Creek Parkway in Keller, Texas, which is northeast of Fort Worth. The move-in should be complete by the end of January.

Transition updates

The inventory of Tucker Powersports is now moved to Turn 14 Distribution’s three distribution centers, located in Pennsylvania, Texas and Nevada. The move has been a large project for Turn 14 Distribution warehouse staff, with over 11,000 pallets of product, representing 146 brands and over 60,000 SKU’s moving into Turn 14 Distribution possession. The company expects all inventory to be checked in and available to dealers by the end of January.

Turn 14 Distribution takes pride in its carefully curated line card, which is focused on quality over quantity. The company typically carries a full line of products from a tightly managed number of suppliers. The company is currently onboarding 146 product lines from the recent acquisition. The company expects that this task will be complete by the end of January and that products will be posted on the Turn 14 website for dealer access at that time.

Powersports Sales and Marketing efforts are moving forward to assist dealers for Spring selling. Turn 14 Distribution uses both field territory managers and inside sales staff to support dealer needs. With this partnership, Turn 14 Distribution meets dealer needs in person in dealerships, while inside staff is available for prompt response to calls and emails. In addition, Turn 14 Distribution has a Customer Support Team, separate from Sales, to ensure the company is meeting dealer needs. The company is building a marketing team for Turn 14 Powersports, led by former Tucker Marketing VP Lesley Madsen, and additional marketing resources for distributed brands. The open positions on the Marketing Teams should be filled by Spring 2024.

Turn 14 Distribution’s API and data exports are available today, and the company has engaged with DMS Systems like Lightspeed, DX1, etc., and channel providers. A data team is working on enhancing product data so more information is available to Turn 14 Distribution’s dealers.

