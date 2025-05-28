PSB shares new aftermarket products for May

Powersports Business shares several aftermarket products recently released from Drag Specialties and BikeMaster.

Clutch/Break Levers

Drag Specialties mechanical clutch lever and brake lever feature lightweight aluminum construction and are available in a matte black finish. Direct replacements for stock levers. Available for ’21-’24 RA1250/1250S models. The clutch lever has a suggested retail price of $74.41, and the brake lever has a MSRP of $58.09. Items are sold individually.

Clutch Cables

High-efficiency clutch cables from Drag Specialties have a low-effort, maximum efficiency cable design that meets or exceeds OEM specs for fitment, construction, and endurance. Their chrome-plated fittings, tempered steel inner wire, and nylon inner sleeve provide smooth operation while the non-yellowing, clear-coated braiding offers abrasion resistance. These cables use the latest technology of longitudinally winding the outer housing lengthwise rather than spirally. This allows the cable to bend in a more natural arc and eliminate spring compression. Available in stock length with braided or black vinyl outer housing for 21-24 FLHR/FLHRXS models. MSRP is $94.81 for braided and $79.51 for black vinyl.

Predator III 2-up Seat

Find comfort and style for all with a Drag Specialties Predator III 2-up seat. These seats feature a 6.75-inch-tall driver support with a narrower design at the front for better leg clearance. For the passenger, the rear portion of the seat measures 9 inches wide and is contoured for maximum comfort. The 3/16-inch thermoformed ABS seat base gives the perfect fit while the carpeted bottom and rubber bumpers protect your bike’s paint. Fits with most Drag Specialties and H-D sissy bars. Available in smooth high-quality automotive-grade vinyl or smooth solar-reflective leather for ’23-’24 FLHXSE, FLTRXSE, and ’24 FLHX FLTRX, FLTRXSTSE models. MSRP is $398.95 for the black vinyl seat and $447.95 for the solar reflective seat.

Detachable Latch Kit

The Drag Specialties Detachable Latch Kit includes two satin-black finish latches and includes all the hardware you need for easy installation. This kit fits all models equipped with detachable sideplates, one-piece sissy bar, racks and Tour Pak luggage mounting racks (except ’18-later Softail models with HoldFast racks and uprights). MSRP is $55.03.

Alternator Stator

Give your bike a consistent and reliable source of power for all its electrical needs. Alternator Stator meets or exceeds OEM specifications and features precise construction. This uncoated stator fits 2008-’17 V-Rod models, replacing OEM#30734-08k. The MSRP is $203.95.

BikeMaster Utility Jugs

Building on the success of their current 5-gallon jug, BikeMaster is expanding its Utility Jug line with new 2.5-gallon and 1.25-gallon sizes. These jugs are designed with convenience and safety in mind. Their square shape allows for a flush fit against flat surfaces, minimizing the risk of rolling and spills in a service vehicle or race van. Constructed from durable high-density polyethylene, the jugs offer toughness, strength, stiffness, and resistance to chemicals and moisture. The natural color of the jugs ensures optimal visibility of the contents inside.

A key feature of the BikeMaster Utility Jugs is the new 3/4-inch flexible clear hose with an automatic shut-off feature. This innovative design prevents overpouring and allows for quicker pouring, as the fluid flow automatically stops when it reaches the end of the hose. Pricing is $44.99 for the 5 gallon, $38.99 for the 2.5 gallon, and $33.99 for the 1.25 gallon.

BikeMaster Screwdriver Set

The new BikeMaster JIS Screwdriver Set is a must-have for owners and mechanics who insist on the highest quality tools. This comprehensive kit ensures proper fit and prevents damage to screws commonly found on these bikes and meets Japanese industrial standards. The set is packaged in a sturdy case, ideal for both workbench use and on-the-go repairs.

The complete kit includes No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 JIS screwdrivers, a versatile 3-way T-handle, and 1/4-inch drive sockets. The new BikeMaster Screwdriver Set retails for $79.99.