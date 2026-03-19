Despite blizzard conditions, new aftermarket products shine at NVP Louisville

This article originally appeared in the March issue of Powersports Business.

Eight inches of snow and single-digit degree weather didn’t stop hundreds of dealers and exhibitors from filing into the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville for the 2026 Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties Spring NVP Product Expo Jan. 24-25.

The 2026 Parts Unlimited/Drag Specialties Spring NVP Product Expo was held Jan. 24-25 at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville. (Staff photos)

Despite the snow driving attendance down slightly compared to previous years, LeMans says its dealer-exclusive tradeshow was still a success — and just in time for the start of the selling season.

Plenty of powersports dealers with swagbags in hand walked the aisles on Saturday afternoon and, despite inclement weather, made their way to the evening Meet & Greet at The Sports & Social Club in the heart of downtown Louisville’s 4th Street Live Entertainment District, where attendees enjoyed food, drinks, and entertainment.

But the heartbeat of the show was the thousands of aftermarket products on display, and Powersports Business talked to several brands that launched new products for 2026. Here’s what caught our eye.

RM Stator V-twin line

Making big moves in 2025 is the electrical parts manufacturing company RM Stator. PSB briefly caught up with RM Strator last September in Milwaukee, when it first launched its new V-twin line of OEM replacement charging solutions. This time around, we got the chance to chat with the company’s chief engineer Evan Grist, who was showcasing the new line of Harley-Davidson replacement parts, which included flywheels, stators, and voltage regulators.

Its new V-twin stators, which feature the highest-grade lamination materials and copper winding, are resistant to nearly 400 degrees. Grist said the company leaned on its off-road experience to help it move into the V-twin segment.

RM Strator’s V-twin line.

“We’ve learned a lot from building high-powered systems for side-by-sides, and we integrated a lot of these improvements into our stators for high reliability,” Grist adds.

For its V-twin flywheels, RM Stator is separating itself from OEMs by building flywheels with the magnets sealed on the inside.

“Most of the Harley OEMs have exposed magnets that come loose and cause all sorts of problems,” Grist explaines. “In our RM Stator flywheel, we use a marine-grade epoxy to attach the magnet to the shell, so a magnet can’t come loose and do any damage.”

Rounding out the V-twin line is the voltage regulator. Made with Mosfet technology, RM Strator’s regulators are bolt-in, with OEM-style installation and connectors that runs 50% cooler than the Harley version.

Custom Dynamics fog light and taillight

Also shining bright on the Louisville stage was Custom Dynamics, as it continues to expand its Shark Demon line with its latest LED motorcycle fog lights for 2023 and up Harley-Davidson Road Glide and Street Glide models.

With 4,140 raw lumens per pair, the lights are controlled via the integrated soft switch that controls the infotainment system. And installation is made easy thanks to the wire harness that’s included.

Fog lights from Custom Dynamcis being demoed.

“You’re going to have factory integration. And any light you’re getting with factory integration, everyone is going to go nuts for,” notes Greg Gestes, sales rep for Custom Dynamics.

Gestes also gave us a sneak peek of Custom Dynamics soon-to-be-released taillights for the same H-D models. Part of the Pro Beam line, the taillights feature three selectable turn signal patterns, including a sequence-on, sequence-off, and a standard on-and-off flash pattern.

Gestes says the taillights will be dropping soon, while the LED fog lights have an MSRP of $399.95.

Ravek Can-Am glove box

Steering away from the V-twin P&A, we caught up with Ravek, which recently released its glove box upgrade for the Can-Am Maverick X3.

Water and dust-tight, the glove box upgrade holds three times the capacity of the original, and bolts into the OEM cavity with no drill or teardown required, and can be installed in under 15 minutes.

“The Maverick X3 glove box from the stock OEM is really small, and everything in it gets covered with dust and dirt,” says Ravek president and co-founder Ricky Goldstein. “Your tablet, phone, jumper cables, medication … a sandwich. Anything you want access to in the cab will remain dry and clean in here.”

Ravek glove box upgrade for the Can-Am Maverick X3.

The Can-Am Maverick X3 glove box upgrade has an MSRP of $249.99.

Drag Specialties adjustable floorboard kit.

Under the Drag brand, designed and built by Gilles Tooling in Germany, the floorboard kit includes an adjustable shift lever, brake lever, and floorboards for new Harley-Davidson models.

The floorboards feature fully adjustable height, width, and length, and the shift lever is also fully adjustable, which helps eliminate slop that can be common on older machines that are prone to vibration, explained Ben Osowski, LeMans Midwest parts rep.

Not included but recommended if you’re looking to complement the floorboard kit look, are matching short- and long-armed mirrors.

Retail for the complete kit runs between $1,700-$2,100, depending on color and adjustability.

Z1R Talon full-face helmet

The all-new Talon shell is a DOT- and ECE 22.06-rated full-face shell. It includes a fully removable, polyester moisture-wicking liner and cheek pads, a Micrometric Quick Closing chin strap, and speaker pockets for a variety of communication systems. But what makes this helmet stand out, according to Matt Poad, product specialist at Z1R, is its climate versatility, able to perform in any season or weather condition.

Z1R’s Talon full-face helmets.

“All the shields on these helmets come pinlock-ready” for anti-fog inserts, and it is a “great venting helmet that really breathes well with a lot of temperature control,” he says.

The Z1R Talon full-face helmet is available in seven colorways and starts at $119.99.

Wild Ass seats

Finally, we caught up with Wild Ass motorcycle seats, a company that just celebrated its 10th anniversary. And although there aren’t any major new advancements with its medical-grade materials and precision air-cell constructed seats, Wild Ass is emphasizing to dealers that its cushion isn’t just limited to motorcycles.

“One thing that we’ve done forever is make everywhere you sit more comfortable,” says Craig Johnson, co-founder and CEO. “Yes, it’s designed for a motorcycle, but because of the technology and shape, you can use them anywhere you sit.”

Whether it’s the office chair, the racetrack, or UTVs, Johnson says he wants dealers to encourage their customers to think outside the box and imagine all the different ways Wild Ass seats can be utilized, other than the saddle.

Next up, Drag Specialties and Parts Unlimited will be taking the NVP Product Expo back up to Milwaukee, Sept. 12-13. We hope to see you there.