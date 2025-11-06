Distributors/AftermarketLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Wild Ass motorcycle seat cushions celebrate 10 years of comfort innovation

The StaffNovember 6, 2025

Motorcycle seat manufacturer, Wild Ass, known for its innovative comfort-seating technology that provides comfort to more than 10,000 motorcyclists worldwide, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

For a decade, Wild Ass motorcycle seat cushions have been dedicated to keeping its customers comfortable in the saddle for extended periods. Using medical-grade materials and proprietary inflatable and collapsible air-cell technology, Wild Ass seat cushions have raised the bar for pressure-relief comfort for the motorcycle industry.

“Ten years ago, we set out to make riding more enjoyable.” — Craig Johnson, founder of Wild Ass.

As Wild Ass looks toward its next decade, the company says it’s expanding its reach beyond the motorcycle market. New product applications are underway for UTVs, tractors, cars, trucks, and even stadium seating. It also plans to introduce new cushion designs, sizes, and cover options in 2026.

The company attributes its growth to a loyal and passionate customer base, a strong dealer network, and a commitment to quality manufacturing in an FDA-approved medical device manufacturing facility.

To commemorate the milestone, Wild Ass will launch a year-long 10th Anniversary celebration campaign, featuring giveaways, social media challenges, and a limited-edition cushion design. For more information, visit www.wild-ass.com or follow Wild Ass on social media at @TheRealWildAss.

