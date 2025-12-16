Drag Specialties offering $86K in contingency for King of the Baggers

Premier motorcycle road racing series MotoAmerica announced that Drag Specialties will return as a series sponsor for a fifth consecutive year and will be posting $86,000 in contingency money for the King of the Baggers series.

Hayden Gillim was one of several Mission King of the Baggers racers who cashed checks from Drag Specialties in 2025. (Photo: Brian Nelson)



Drag Specialties will pay contingency for top-five finishes in all seven rounds — 14 races — of the Mission King of the Baggers Championship. Winning one of the 14 races will pay $3,000, with second place earning $1,500. Third place pays $750, with fourth and fifth paying $400 and $200, respectively.

In addition to the race payouts, Drag Specialties will award $5,000 to the King of the Baggers champion.

“Mission King of the Baggers Championship continues to be very competitive and a real fan favorite at MotoAmerica events,” says Paul Langley, chairman and CEO of LeMans Corporation, the parent company of Drag Specialties.

“We’re thrilled to be a series sponsor, and we’re pleased to be able to give back to the racers via our ever-growing contingency program. Daytona will be here before we know it, and we can’t wait to get the 2026 season rolling.”

The Drag Specialties King of the Baggers contingency paid out 65% of the $75,000 posted during the 2025 season.

The 2026 Drag Specialties contingency payout requirements are as follows: Logos must be unobstructed, visible, and applied at all rounds; an authorized Drag Specialties patch must be worn on the rider’s leathers, either on the upper sleeve or upper front chest; and three-inch Drag Specialties decals must be present on either the side panels or tail section of the bike.

In related news, Drag Specialties, along with its sister company Parts Unlimited, will be hosting the 2026 NVP Product Expo at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky, Jan. 24–25. The expo will feature a diverse range of new products and brands, providing dealers with exclusive discounts and incentives. Attendees can engage with industry-leading brand representatives and explore the latest innovations in the market. Powersports Business will be in attendance, and we hope to see you there.