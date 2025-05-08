This past weekend, French MotoGP veteran and King of the Baggers (KOTB) rookie Loris Baz stunned fans and competitors alike, claiming his first-ever victory in the series at Road Atlanta. Racing for the Indian Motorcycle-S&S Cycle factory team, Baz piloted his Indian Challenger to a dramatic win in Race 1. He followed it up with a second-place finish in Race 2, marking three consecutive podiums in just four starts.

“Only two rounds into the season and Loris is already settling in incredibly well,” comments Gary Gray, vice president of product technology and racing for Indian Motorcycle. “He’s shown impressive speed and composure aboard the Indian Challenger, and to earn his first win and another podium this early in his rookie season says a lot about his potential.”

Race 2 brought clearer skies but no less excitement. After an early red flag, Baz surged from fourth to second by lap five, once again chasing down Wyman. The result places Baz second in the overall championship standings with 61 points, firmly establishing him as a title contender.

The Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew also saw strong performances from teammates Troy Herfoss, who secured a podium in Race 1, and Tyler O’Hara, who rounded out the top five.

The KOTB series now heads to Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, from May 30 to June 1 — a home race for the S&S Cycle team and a chance for Baz to continue his meteoric rise.