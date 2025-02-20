The dominance of the original Wrecking Crew in the 1950s and the modern flat track crew, led by Jared Mees, from 2017-2024 is giving way to a new chapter in bagger racing.

Indian is adding French MotoGP veteran Loris Baz to the factory lineup, joining 2024 King of the Baggers Champion Troy Herfoss and two-time King of the Baggers Champion Tyler O’Hara. (Photo: Indian Motorcycle)

Indian Motorcycle is expanding its S&S Cycle factory team, adding French MotoGP veteran Loris Baz to the lineup, joining 2024 King of the Baggers Champion Troy Herfoss and two-time King of the Baggers Champion Tyler O’Hara. The team will do battle aboard the Indian Challenger, powered by the overhead-cam, liquid-cooled PowerPlus motor.

Indian Motorcycle is putting even more emphasis and momentum behind its bagger-racing program for 2025, expanding the team and effectively creating the newest iteration of its historic Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew.

“The Wrecking Crew has long been a cornerstone of our brand, synonymous with the racing DNA that has been a part of our company since it was founded by two racers back in 1901, and we’re thrilled to continue that historic legacy with our factory team in the King of the Baggers series,” comments Gary Gray, vice president of product technology, racing, and service for Indian Motorcycle. “Loris Baz is a proven winner, with experience at the highest levels of global road racing, but with critical experience in MotoAmerica and the tracks we run throughout the season. He’s been impressive on the Indian Challenger in our early testing sessions, and we’re excited by the notion of now having three amazing riders aboard the Indian Challenger at every race this season as we collectively chase another championship.”

“The King of the Baggers series has had my attention since it began, and to be a part of it as a member of the legendary Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew is truly an honor,” comments Baz. “Racing Superbike, I’ve seen first-hand what Troy and Tyler have accomplished… and I’m thrilled to be joining this championship team as we chase another title together in 2025.”

Adding to its factory efforts, Indian Motorcycle is supporting two satellite teams for 2025. Steve Delorenzi has enlisted Cameron Peterson to pilot the SDI Racing Indian Challenger, while Kyle Ohnsorg will compete on the TAB Performance Racing Indian Challenger.

Indian also announced it is offering more than $80,000 and a brand-new 2025 Indian Challenger Dark Horse for its privateer contingency.

Championship: $20,000 + 2025 Indian Challenger Dark Horse (MSRP: $28,499)

1st: $3,000

2nd: $1,000

3rd: $500



The King of the Baggers season begins March 6 at the Daytona International Speedway.