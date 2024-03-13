Indian Motorcycle shares Indian Riders Fest 2024 details

Indian Motorcycle and the Indian Riders Fest 2024 (IRF24) are proud to announce a plethora of exciting program highlights to celebrate this year’s “Back In Time” theme. Taking motorcycle enthusiasts on an immersive and nostalgic journey through the 70s, 80s and 90s, the IRF24 aims to bring together riders and fans from all corners of the globe to reconfirm its position as one of the most significant gatherings of Indian Motorcycle enthusiasts globally.

Indian Motorcycle riders gather at the Indian Riders Fest 2023.

Building on the success of 2023 where a record-breaking attendance of over 3,000 people from 39 nationalities descended on České Budějovice (Budweis) in the Czech Republic, an extra day has been added to the 2024 edition of the IRF from July 13-16.

IRF24 is an essential destination for Indian Motorcycle riders where passion and adventure converge for an unforgettable experience. The program is packed with exciting activities, rides, exclusive product showcases and a music-filled weekend for Indian Motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the globe.

Program highlights will include:

Early Admission: Gates will open early on Thursday, 13th June, providing an extra day of festivities.

Gates will open early on Thursday, 13th June, providing an extra day of festivities. Grand Lottery: Stand a chance to win a brand-new Indian Motorcycle Model 2024 and other exciting prizes.

Stand a chance to win a brand-new Indian Motorcycle Model 2024 and other exciting prizes. Celebrating a Decade of Passion: Mark the 10th Anniversary of the Indian Motorcycle Riders (IMR), reflecting on a decade of camaraderie and adventure shared by enthusiasts.

Mark the 10th Anniversary of the Indian Motorcycle Riders (IMR), reflecting on a decade of camaraderie and adventure shared by enthusiasts. Demo Ride Indian Motorcycle: Attendees will have the chance to test ride the latest 2024 Indian Motorcycle models.

Attendees will have the chance to test ride the latest 2024 Indian Motorcycle models. Guided Motorcycle Tours: Explore the picturesque South Bohemia region with expert-led guided motorcycle tours, offering intimate experiences and hidden gem discoveries.

Explore the picturesque South Bohemia region with expert-led guided motorcycle tours, offering intimate experiences and hidden gem discoveries. New Parade Ride Route: Enjoy a secure and scenic 40 km parade route endorsed by national and local police.

Enjoy a secure and scenic 40 km parade route endorsed by national and local police. Global Culinary Journey: Indulge in international cuisine and beverages from food trucks, with cashless transactions for convenience.

Indulge in international cuisine and beverages from food trucks, with cashless transactions for convenience. Live Media Streaming: Stay updated with real-time coverage of festival events via live media streaming.

Stay updated with real-time coverage of festival events via live media streaming. Talk to the Pros / Academy: Engage in workshops tailored for Indian Motorcycle owners, offering valuable maintenance insights.

Engage in workshops tailored for Indian Motorcycle owners, offering valuable maintenance insights. Live VIP Interviews: Interact with industry experts and motorcycling legends through interactive sessions.

Interact with industry experts and motorcycling legends through interactive sessions. Indian Motorcycle Lounge Bar: Relax and unwind in a vintage-themed lounge featuring classic pub games and premium beverage experiences.

Relax and unwind in a vintage-themed lounge featuring classic pub games and premium beverage experiences. Ride-In Check-In: Streamlined registration process for a seamless arrival experience.

Streamlined registration process for a seamless arrival experience. “Back In Time” Exhibition: Explore the legacy of Indian Motorcycle through a vintage motorcycle journey.

Explore the legacy of Indian Motorcycle through a vintage motorcycle journey. Budweis Indian Motorcycle Custom Show: Witness creativity and craftsmanship in an exclusive showcase dedicated to Indian Motorcycle customization.

Witness creativity and craftsmanship in an exclusive showcase dedicated to Indian Motorcycle customization. South Bohemia Rally: Embark on an adventure through South Bohemia, collecting stamps and enjoying exclusive rewards.

Embark on an adventure through South Bohemia, collecting stamps and enjoying exclusive rewards. Live Music, DJ Shows, and More: Experience live concerts, vinyl DJ sets, and lively dance parties throughout the festival.

Experience live concerts, vinyl DJ sets, and lively dance parties throughout the festival. Dance & Street Artist Show: Be captivated by death-defying stunts, mechanical theatre, and street artistry performances.

To stay up to date with all the latest news and developments about IRF24, visit the website and Indian Riders Fest e-shop where enthusiasts can purchase tickets, Riders Packs and hotel accommodations.

Click on the video below to watch highlights from the Indian Riders Fest 2023: