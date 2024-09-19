Jared Mees announces retirement

The 2024 American Flat Track season began with Jared Mees seeking an unprecedented 10th-career Grand National Championship. In a triumphant and emotional conclusion to an unparalleled career, Mees stood on top of the box one final time. His final win secured his record-setting 10th-career championship and closed the book on the sport’s most dominant race bike, the Indian FTR750.

Mees caps off a historic career with win at Lake Ozark short track, and sets all-time Grand National championship record with 10 titles. He also secured the FTR750’s 8th consecutive American Flat Track championship in as many seasons. (Photo: AFT, Indian Motorcycle)

“This victory is more than just another championship—it’s the perfect way to honor everything we’ve achieved with the Indian FTR750,” says Mees, “We’ve had an incredible journey with this bike, and to go out on top, knowing it’s the last time, makes this win even more special.”

Racing for the final time aboard the FTR750, Mees showcased his relentless determination and elite skill, outpacing a field of talented riders, including fierce competitors Dallas Daniels and Brandon Robinson.

Jared Mees retires from AFT along with the dominant FTR750.

The 2024 AFT SuperTwins championship marks the end of an era for Indian Motorcycle, as new 2025 rules will render the flat track race bike ineligible.

Since its debut, the FTR750 has revived the tradition of the original Indian Wrecking Crew. It revolutionized the landscape of flat track racing – quickly earning a reputation as the most dominant machine in the AFT paddock. The FTR750 retires with 75%-win ratio, winning 104 of the 138 races it competed in. The FTR750 has a perfect championship record, winning all premier class titles since 2017.