The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum recently announced the unveiling of a special new painting by the renowned artist Scott Jacobs. The “Rivals in the Dust” painting features two icons of American flat track motorcycle racing, Scotty Parker and Jared Mees, both nine-time AMA Flat Track Champions.

The unveiling will take place at the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum on Monday, August 5, at 1 p.m. This special event is open to the public, and tickets are available through the Sturgis Museum. The unveiling will highlight the event, along with a chance to meet Jacobs, Parker, and Mees.

Scott Jacobs, known for his hyper-realistic paintings and his passion for motorcycles, captures the essence of flat track racing and the competitive spirit of these legendary champions. The 42-inch by 26-inch painting showcases Scotty Parker and Jared Mees in action, tucked down for speed on a dirt track. Parker is aboard his Harley-Davidson XR750, and Mees is riding an Indian FT750.

“We are incredibly honored to host the unveiling of this stunning painting by Scott Jacobs,” says Craig Bailey, the museum’s board president. “This event not only celebrates the extraordinary careers of Scotty Parker and Jared Mees but also underscores the rich history and culture of motorcycle racing, much of which is captured here at the Museum.”

The unveiling promises to be an event of a lifetime for flat track racing aficionados. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to meet Scott Jacobs, Scotty Parker, and Jared Mees in person. The trio will be present to reveal the painting and share their thoughts and stories with the audience.

Tickets for the event are priced at $50, which includes admission to the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and a limited-edition poster featuring the new painting. The first 100 ticket purchasers are guaranteed an opportunity to meet the three honored guests.

Following the unveiling event at the museum, the painting will be displayed at the Scott Jacobs Gallery in Deadwood, South Dakota, starting at 3 pm that same day.