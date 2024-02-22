Sturgis Motorcycle Museum announces 2024 Hall of Famers

The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame has shared its 2024 Hall of Fame Class, composed of individuals with a diverse range of accomplishments. These honorees have accomplished Hollywood fame to racing championships to business success. The honorees have also supported veterans and the elderly, advocated for motorcyclists’ rights, and shown artistic talent on canvas as well as on two wheels.

“The Hall of Fame Class of 2024 is notable for its deep roots in the culture of motorcycling,” says Museum Board President Craig Bailey. “Each one of the honorees has uniquely touched our sport and the riding community. We couldn’t be happier to recognize these truly special individuals.”

The class of 2024 includes both Hall of Fame inductees and three special award winners.

James Gregory

James Gregory – James is an honored Vietnam Veteran who served our country in the Marines for over 20 years before creating and leading the first Run For The Wall in 1989. This annual cross-country run and its arrival in Washington DC on Memorial Day Weekend are the country’s most visible support for POW’s and those Missing in Action.

Roger Goldammer

Roger Goldammer – Roger gained fame as the three-time winner of both the AMD World Championship of Custom Bike Building and the Las Vegas Artistry in Iron Show. A post-high school apprenticeship, time studying at the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and tutoring by a Harley performance guru helped him hone his craft. A fellow bike builder introduced him to land speed racing, which influenced his bike building style and has driven his passion for performance at the salt flats.

Ed Kerr

Ed Kerr – Ed discovered early in life that he had a passion for motorcycling and a talent for building award winning custom motorcycles. Many of his two-wheeled creations won shows and were featured on the covers of popular motorcycle magazines. Ed is a founding member of Hamsters USA and is proud of the organization’s numerous charity events, including his efforts to raise nearly $100,000 for Meals on Wheels.

Christine and Bob LePera

Christine LePera and Bob LePera Jr. – This sibling duo carries on the legacy of success at motorcycle accessory manufacturer LePera Industries, which was started by their father in 1972. Bob Jr., the design visionary, and Christine, the marketing and business development guru, keep their company at the top of the industry and both are proud of their company’s support for all types of riders.

David Uhl

David Uhl – David started his career as a commercial illustrator, producing hundreds of best-selling apparel designs for a Harley-Davidson licensee. In 1998, he began creating fine art based on historic motorcycle imagery and became the first licensed oil painter for Harley-Davidson. His portfolio includes several iconic paintings, including a commissioned work presented to Pope Francis at Harley-Davidson’s 110th Anniversary celebration in Rome.

Pete Hill

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Pete Hill. Hill, who owns a shop in South Carolina, has mastered the creation of race-winning performance motorcycle engines and serves customers from around the globe. He is also an accomplished motorcycle drag racer, earning numerous wins and championships including nine Top Fuel wins in Sturgis.

Jiggs Cressy

The 2024 Freedom Fighter Award goes to Jiggs Cressy for his tireless leadership of ABATE of South Dakota, where he served as State Coordinator for fourteen years. Cressy has advocated for South Dakota’s riders in the State Capital countless times and has made eight trips to do the same in Washington as well. Cressy has also received the John “Farmer” Eggers Award, the most prized honor from the Motorcycle Riders Foundation, in 2018.

James Sherwin “Bud” Ekins

James Sherwin “Bud” Ekins is the 2024 honoree for the Kickstands Down Award. Bud was widely regarded as one of the film industry’s most accomplished stuntmen and was famous for his work in films like “The Great Escape” and “Bullitt.” Before venturing into the film industry, Ekins had success in off-road racing, participating in notable events including the International Six Day Trial, the Mint 400 and the Baja 500. (Kickstand’s Down is a posthumous award presented to an individual worthy of additional recognition.)

The induction breakfast ceremony will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at The Lodge at Deadwood.

