Spirit of Sturgis TT race added to Sturgis Rally and AFT schedule

AMA Pro Racing, in collaboration with Øuterkind and the City of Sturgis, has announced the addition of the inaugural Spirit of Sturgis TT to the 2024 Progressive American Flat Track schedule. The race is scheduled for August 11, 2024, coinciding with the final Sunday of the 84th Annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The race will continue the city’s legacy of motorcycle racing that dates back to 1938.

“The history and the legacy of the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally started with racing,” says Mark Carstensen, mayor of the City of Sturgis. “To host this event, Sturgis is building the bridge to the future.”

The Spirit of Sturgis TT is a culmination of the collaborative effort to combine the rich heritage and tradition of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with American Flat Track’s over 70 years of national championship racing to create a modern-day racing spectacle for fans. The race, taking place in the vibrant heart of downtown Sturgis, will feature a mix of street and dirt sections and will be free for the public to attend.

“The Spirit of Sturgis TT is not just a race; it’s a tribute to the enduring legacy of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, blending tradition with innovation,” says Gene Crouch, CEO of AMA Pro Racing. “Racing through the storied streets of Sturgis promises a spectacular new chapter in the city’s rich history in motorcycle racing while offering an unparalleled experience for fans and competitors.”

“The inaugural Spirit of Sturgis TT race is an embodiment of our agency’s commitment to delivering an exceptional motorsports experience within the world’s most iconic motorcycle rally,” says Ben Keane, partner of Øuterkind. “We believe the race will not only captivate the hearts of enthusiasts during this rally but will carve its own legacy to attract new audiences while becoming a sought-after part of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for years to come.”

Building on the series’ history of hybrid courses, including past events like the DAYTONA TT and Atlanta Super TT, the Spirit of Sturgis TT is set to offer an unmatched racing experience in a unique setting.

For the first time, Progressive AFT’s Mission SuperTwins and Parts Unlimited Singles presented by KICKER classes will navigate a challenging course through Sturgis’ bustling streets. The 0.5-mile circuit will include the legendary Main Street and each race will start and finish at the iconic Harley-Davidson Rally Point.

In a significant expansion for Progressive AFT, the event will also feature the debut of the AFT AdventureTrackers class. This new category will introduce the latest production-based Adventure Bikes, providing the motorcycle industry with an opportunity to showcase the rapidly growing segment. The new class aligns with the City of Sturgis’ tradition of embracing the future of motorcycling.

Full details of the AFT AdventureTrackers class will be announced in the near future as will additional information regarding viewing options for the first annual Spirit of Sturgis TT.

Visit the AFT website for more information about Progressive AFT. For more information on the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally visit the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally website.