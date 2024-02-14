The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame recently announced the appointment of Heidi Haro as executive director and four new members of the museum’s board of directors.

“Heidi has tremendous energy along with expertise in delivering superb guest experiences, she’s already bringing great new ideas to her museum team,” says Board President Craig Bailey. “Heidi lives here in the Black Hills, so she knows how special this area is for motorcycle riders.”

Haro has a bachelor’s degree in both business administration and social sciences. She was previously an executive with Aramark, a nationwide food service and facilities administration contractor. During her 14 years with the company, she developed teams focused on delivering great experiences for guests at three universities in South Dakota and Minnesota.

“We want to make sure that every motorcycle fan coming through the Black Hills knows to stop in and connect with the bikes and the stories that live here in the museum,” says Haro. “This is a special place that reflects the spirit of the riding community.”

Haro says she grew up in a family that loved the outdoors. “Outdoor recreation, like motorcycling, holds a special place for me.” Haro started spending summers in the Black Hills in 1998 and moved to the area full-time 4 years ago. She has four children and seven grandchildren. In her new role, Haro has a seat on the museum’s board.

New Board Members

Keith Ball, a military veteran, former editorial director of Easyrider’s magazine and currently the owner of Bandit’s Bikernet, joined the board and has taken the position of secretary. Ball is well known in the motorcycle industry for his stunning custom bikes and his influence on custom culture through a variety of media, including print, television, and online. Ball lives in Deadwood, South Dakota.

Keith Ball

Ari Levenbaum is co-owner and CEO of the American Association of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers (AAMIL), known as the Law Tigers. He purchased an interest in AAMIL in 2014 and became COO at that time. As a rider, Ari has a unique understanding of the motorcycle community, which is reflected in his role with the Law Tigers. He lives in Arcadia, Arizona.

Ari Levenbaum

Scott Peterson is the founder of Scott Peterson Motors in Sturgis and Belle Fourche, South Dakota, an auto and truck retailer in the area. Peterson has been a driving force in the Sturgis community and is noted for his commitment to business excellence and his dedication to uplifting the lives of those around him.

Scott Peterson

Kirk Willard has been president and board chairman of the Motorcycle Riders Foundation since 2006. His involvement in motorcyclists’ rights goes back further than that, as he has held membership and leadership positions in rights groups throughout the country. Willard was awarded the Freedom Fighter Award by the Sturgis Museum in 2018. He lives in Wausau, Wisconsin, and has ridden to the Sturgis Rally 38 times.

Kirk Willard

The other members of the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum board of directors are Craig Bailey (president), Mark Carstensen (representing the City of Sturgis), Paul Fosdyck (treasurer), Darcy Harbott, Scott Jacobs, Chuck Potts, Irv Stone (vice president), Tim Sutherland, Vinny Terranova, Keith Terry and Rod Woodruff.