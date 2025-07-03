Sherco Racing Factory has announced a new strategic partnership with Sherco United States (Sherco U.S.), appointing the Arkansas-based company as the exclusive distributor of Sherco motorcycles, parts, accessories, and gear in the U.S. and its territories.

Sherco U.S. will manage all aspects of importation, distribution, and dealer support, with an emphasis on technical service, after-sales care, and parts availability to ensure a premium experience for both dealers and riders.

The move represents a significant step in Sherco's efforts to expand its presence in the American powersports market. Sherco U.S. (not to be confused with former distributor Sherco USA) will manage all aspects of importation, distribution, and dealer support, with an emphasis on technical service, after-sales care, and parts availability to ensure a premium experience for both dealers and riders.

“We are excited to begin this new chapter with Sherco United States,” says Jean-Michel Paquient, CEO of Sherco Factory. “Sherco was founded in 1998 and now distributes motorcycles in 86 countries. We’ve won championships in both trials and enduro racing, proving the performance and reliability of our machines. The U.S. is a vital market, and this partnership signals our long-term commitment to it.”

Sherco U.S., led by owner and president James Jordan, will oversee the brand’s 2026 relaunch in the U.S., with new-model motorcycles, factory parts, and branded gear scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks.

Sherco U.S., led by owner and president James Jordan, will oversee the brand's 2026 relaunch in the U.S., with new-model motorcycles, factory parts, and branded gear scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks. (Photo: Sherco U.S.)

“We are incredibly proud to represent Sherco in the U.S.,” said Jordan. “These are world-class machines—engineered to perform at the highest level. Our goal is to provide a dealer and customer experience that reflects the brand’s premium reputation. This is more than a business for us—it’s a passion.”

Sherco U.S. is actively developing a nationwide dealer network and aims to support both existing and new Sherco riders with dedicated service and support.

Dealers interested in partnership opportunities or more information about the 2026 model range can contact info@sherco.us or visit www.sherco.us.