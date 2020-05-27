European off-road brand grows to 75 U.S. dealer points

A strong and growing European off-road motorcycle brand is making big gains in the U.S., with dealerships continuing to add the franchise to meet segment growth.

Powersports Business has learned that Sherco USA has made its debut in Oregon, with AC Powersports in La Grande now a Sherco dealer. AC Powersports is a longtime Suzuki, Arctic Cat snowmobile and Husqvarna power equipment retailer.

Sherco USA has grown from approximately 35 active dealers in June of 2019 to more than 75 as of today.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com

AC Powersports in Oregon is the latest U.S. dealership to add the Sherco franchise.