Indian Motorcycle partners with indigenous artist on limited apparel line

The StaffJuly 3, 2025

Indian Motorcycle has launched a limited-edition apparel collection in collaboration with acclaimed Indigenous artist and designer Jeremy Arviso. The nine-piece capsule features Arviso’s contemporary take on Native American style, blending vibrant symbolism with the brand’s iconic heritage.

The collection includes men’s and women’s tees, a tank top, a sweatshirt, and hats, all featuring motifs inspired by the Sacred Hoop and four sacred colors that represent direction, seasons, and life stages.

Proceeds from the collection will support Change Labs, a Native-led nonprofit empowering entrepreneurs on the Navajo and Hopi Nations through funding, coaching, and business resources. Arviso, who is a member of the Navajo Nation and also of Hopi, Akimel O’odham, and Tohono O’odham heritage, volunteers as a brand mentor for the organization.

“This collection connects our riders to the artistry and traditions of Indigenous Peoples through powerful design. It’s a tribute to storytelling, movement, and heritage.” —Aaron Jax, VP of Indian Motorcycle

Available in limited quantities, the collection is now offered at select Indian Motorcycle dealers and online at IndianMotorcycle.com.

For more on Arviso, visit RVSO78.com. To learn about Change Labs, visit nativestartup.org.

July 3, 2025

