Latest Issue
July 2025
The July issue of Powersports Business has arrived!
Summer sales are soft for most dealers, with service staying strong. Select Denago dealers toured Tao Holdings’ China factory in April. Thinking of dropping an OEM? We’ve got legal advice. Plus, a massive Utah mega-store, mid-year tax tips from Morgan Stanley’s Stanek-Haak Group, and news of BRP CEO José Boisjoli’s planned 2026 retirement.
Highlights of the July 2025 issue of Powersports Business include:
- Pre-Owned Preview
- Terminating Your Dealer Agreement
- Yamaha Revives “Yellow Hat”
- Behind the Scenes at Denago’s China Operation
- BMW: 50 Stories From the Last 50 Years
- And more!