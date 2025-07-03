BRP is celebrating the third anniversary of its community engagement program, Ride Out Intimidation, which aims to help stop intimidation by focusing efforts to generate concrete results and maximize impact in communities worldwide.

Since its launch in 2022, BRP has invested more than CA$10 million in charitable contributions to help build a world where everyone feels safe and respected.

According to BRP, bullying is a global issue, affecting one in five school-aged children and nearly 40% of working professionals.

“We didn’t select this cause lightly,” says Elise Auvachez Millot, vice president of public affairs, government relations and corporate sustainability at BRP. “It was the result of a thorough evaluation in which we assessed dozens of social issues. We wanted a cause that was globally relevant, aligned with our values and where our investment and commitment could be meaningful and truly move the needle.”

Over the past three years, BRP has teamed up with more than 35 organizations in 12 countries including Fondation CHU Sainte-Justine, Bully Zero, The Polar Academy, Dare to Care, the Fundación Nemi A.C., and the World Anti-Bullying Forum. BRP also joined forces with a variety of ambassadors, such as Bikers Against Bullies Worldwide to take a stand against bullying.

Since February 2024, these initiatives have reached more than 385,000 people and helped fight intimidation in 973 schools, workplaces and institutions.

A major moment each year is Yellow Day, BRP’s global awareness event that rallies employees, dealers, ambassadors and partners. The event’s third edition was held on Feb. 13 and saw a great show of solidarity with more than 3,650 employees, 55 dealers, 37 ambassadors, 33 agencies and suppliers, representing 25 different communities, all wearing yellow and taking a stand against intimidation across social media. The fourth edition of Yellow Day will be held on Nov. 21.