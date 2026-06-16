Wild Ass Seat Cushions support record-setting motorcycle ride

A record-breaking motorcyclist is crediting an aftermarket seat manufacturer for making his 200,000-mile ride continually comfortable.

Left: Long-distance rider Patrick Cornell, left, with Wild Ass Founder Craig Johnson after Cornell’s record-setting ride. Right: Cornell’s The 2025 Indian Pursuit equipped with the new 112 c.i. PowerPlus v-twin motor travelled 200,000 miles with minimal issues. (Photos: Wild Ass)

Patrick Cornell, known as on his social channels, just finished riding his 2025 Indian Pursuit PowerPlus 112 more than 200,000 miles in one year. Helping Cornell ride all those 1000-mile days back-to-back was not only a reliable motorcycle, exhaustive mechanical preparation, and hydration … but also a Wild Ass seat cushion.

When Cornell first bought his Wild Ass seat cushion before his record-breaking ride, he told brand owner Craig Johnson, “If it doesn’t work, you’re getting this sucker back.” A year and 200,000 miles later, Cornell rolled up to the finish line at Bert’s Black Pearl Indian & Triumph in Fort Myers, Florida, and told Johnson, “This cushion does everything you said it would do.”

“That’s one helluva testimonial for an aftermarket product like ours.” — Craig Johnson, Wild Ass Founder

Johnson added that the Wild Ass team is hoping Guinness World Records certifies four records: Longest Continuous Motorcycle Ride in One Country; Most Days on a Motorcycle Averaging 1,000 Miles; Most Consecutive 1,000-Mile Days on a Motorcycle; and Most Miles Ridden on a Motorcycle in One Year.

Cornell said on his social media pages that the purpose of his ride was to help raise $125,000 to support Myotonic Dystrophy and other muscular dystrophies. As of June 16, his fundraiser has brought in over $134,000.

The engineered technology exclusive to Wild Ass provides unique cushioning, cooling and breathability, the company says. It is unlike what the less expensive competitors and primary-seat manufacturers use, and makes a big difference on those long rides.