Vintage Motorcycle Days to celebrate 50th anniversary of AMA Superbike

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of AMA Superbike, the 2026 Vintage Motorcycle Days will be packed with experiences and bikes that span the history of the famed series.

The history of AMA Superbike will be celebrated at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution. (Photo: AMA)

Headlined by Grand Marshal Freddie Spencer, a three-time World Grand Prix champion who raced for Honda’s AMA Superbike squad in the early and mid-1980s, the AMA Superbike anniversary theme will be prominently featured throughout the event, which runs July 24-26 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

“We can’t wait to highlight some of the amazing racers and formative racing machines that defined the history of AMA Superbike at this year’s AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days,” American Motorcyclist Editorial Director Mitch Boehm says. “Having AMA Hall of Famer Freddie Spencer ring in the festivities as Grand Marshal, as well as having a range of historical and pedigreed Superbikes — along with a few surprises — tossed into the mix…this year’s event will be a dream for vintage enthusiasts.”

At the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Pavilion, several iconic motorcycles from Superbike lore, including machines from the Brian O’Shea collection, the Hall of Fame collection, and on loan from BMW North America, will be on display.

Noteworthy bikes include Spencer’s 1985 VF750F, from O’Shea’s collection, and the Butler & Smith BMW R90S that Reg Pridmore rode to the first Superbike championship in 1976. Also on display will be Wayne Rainey’s championship-winning 1983 Kawasaki GPz750 from the Hall of Fame’s permanent collection.

Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by serves as the primary fundraiser for the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation (AMHF), a nonprofit that raises funds for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.