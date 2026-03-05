Turn 14 Distribution returns as presenting sponsor of 2026 VMD

The American Motorcyclist Association announced Turn 14 Distribution will return as the presenting sponsor of the 2026 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days (VMD), marking the second consecutive year the aftermarket distributor will be the presenting sponsor.

Last year’s event drew tens of thousands of riders, collectors, and enthusiasts, with AMA calling it “the best weekend in American motorcycling.” (Photo: American Motorcyclist Association)

Running July 24-26 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, VMD is the premier vintage motorcycling gathering in the U.S., with a full weekend of racing, the largest motorcycle swap meet in North America, vendor displays, and more.

“We are so glad to have Turn 14 Distribution back at Vintage Motorcycle Days this year,” says Michael Kula, AMA business development manager. “As a leading performance warehouse distributor, Turn 14 Distribution is a key figure on the logistics side of the motorcycle industry, and we’re grateful for our continued partnership with the brand.”

This year, AMA says Turn 14 Distribution's dedication to the powersports vehicle market ­— from motorcycles to UTVs — makes the company an excellent partner.

Turn 14 says it is equally excited and promises to bring something new for its dealer partners at this year’s event.

“At its best, this industry is about community, craftsmanship, and shared momentum,” says Nashona Haldane, powersports marketing manager for Turn 14. “We’re proud to return as presenting sponsor, and this year we’re excited to bring something new to AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, with a few fun new things designed for our current dealers, longtime partners, and the shops who are just getting to know Turn 14.”