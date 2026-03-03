As the industry descends on Daytona 200 for its 84th running, BMW Motorrad is using the moment to spotlight both its heritage and its performance future.

BMW Motorrad is unveiling the new R 1300 R Superhooligan during Daytona race week to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the brand’s breakthrough victory in the first superbike race held at the iconic racetrack in 1976. (Photos: BMW Motorrad)

The OEM unveiled the BMW R 1300 R Superhooligan during Daytona race week, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the brand’s breakthrough victory in the first AMA Superbike race held at Daytona in 1976.

The timing connects racing legacy, custom culture and modern naked-bike performance — three categories that continue to drive premium segment interest.

A modern tribute

On March 6, 1976, Steve McLaughlin delivered BMW’s first Daytona Superbike win aboard a Butler & Smith–prepared R 90 S. Teammate Reg Pridmore finished a close second that day and later secured the inaugural AMA Superbike Championship title.

The Daytona win for BMW helped the brand establish itself in the U.S. performance segment, when it was mostly known for touring machines. Five decades later, the brand has built a rolling tribute to that milestone moment.

Those results helped establish BMW’s performance credibility in the U.S. market at a time when the brand was better known for touring machines than racetrack success.

Five decades later, BMW Motorrad’s Custom Speed Shop created the R 1300 R Superhooligan as a rolling tribute to that milestone. The build retains the foundation of the 145-horsepower R 1300 R and pushes it into full naked-superbike territory, blending period-correct styling with contemporary race components.

Superhooligan spotlight

The Superhooligan project isn’t just a static display piece. BMW Motorrad brand ambassador Nate Kern is piloting the machine in the Mission Foods Super Hooligan series presented by Roland Sands as part of Daytona 200 festivities, placing the platform in front of one of the most performance-focused audiences in the U.S.

BMW says the Custom Roadster is capable of speeds approaching 170 mph, delivering superbike-level dynamics in a naked configuration.

Performance upgrades include:

Fully adjustable Wilbers upside-down fork extended 30mm for greater lean-angle clearance

Lightweight BMW M 1000 RR carbon front wheel

Extensive carbon fiber components from BMW Motorrad and Ilmberger

Titanium Akrapovič exhaust with carbon end silencer

Adjustable hand levers and machined BMW Motorrad rearsets

BMW says the Custom Roadster is capable of speeds approaching 170 mph, delivering superbike-level dynamics in a naked configuration.

Heritage display

In Daytona, the R 1300 R Superhooligan is being displayed alongside the original Butler & Smith R 90 S race machine from 1976, supplied by BMW Group Classic and prepared in-house for the event.

The anniversary activation reunites McLaughlin, Pridmore and other figures connected to BMW’s 1976 championship campaign, giving the brand a powerful storytelling platform at a race weekend that consistently draws core enthusiasts.

For dealers, 50 years of racing credibility, paired with modern performance engineering, offers a timely opportunity to connect with both long-time BMW enthusiasts and a new generation of sport-oriented riders.