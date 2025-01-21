BMW Motorrad presents strongest sales in company history

BMW Motorrad shares that in 2024, the company achieved the strongest sales result in its history, selling 210,408 bikes. Germany stays the largest market and carries a significant share of the sales record of BMW Motorrad along with Europe, the U.S., Asia and Latin America.

The company credits its success to its product portfolio and the market introduction of new models like the BMW M 1000 XR and S 1000 XR, the new GS models, the Heritage models BMW R 12 and R 12 NineT and the adventure touring icons BMW R 1300 GS and GS Adventure with the legendary BMW Boxer Engine.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our customers and community around the world for the tremendous trust they have placed in us once again in 2024,” says Markus Flasch, head of BMW Motorrad. “With the strongest sales result in company history, BMW Motorrad remarkably claims the first place in the global Premium Motorcycle segment. Our market leadership in numerous segments and markets is based on our claim to innovation leadership, our highly attractive product offering as well as the consistent strategic focus on brand strength. Based on these success drivers, BMW Motorrad is well-positioned for the future and so I approach the year 2025 with a very positive outlook.”

Europe

After selling 118,727 motorcycles in Europe, that region claims to be the strongest sales region for BMW Motorrad. The strongest European individual market, with a compelling increase of over 8% compared to the previous year, stays Germany with 26,177 units, followed by France (20,693 units), Italy (16,617 units) and Spain (13,009 units). Contributing to the exceptional performance in the whole of Europe, is Central Europe with 11,411 vehicles, contributing to an increase of over 12% compared to the previous year.

USA, Brazil, China and India

In 2024, the USA (17,272 units), Brazil (15,267 units), China (13,872 units) and India (8,301 units) provided a significant contribution to the record performance of BMW Motorrad.

Model performance

The boxer models BMW R 1300 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure performed remarkably well with the successfully introduced BMW R 1300 GS Adventure. Over 68,000 customers worldwide decided on these three GS icons, as well as the BMW R 1250 GS.

The BMW S 1000 RR backed up its top position and market leadership in the super-sport segment, with 11,610 units sold. In addition, 27,147 models with high-performance four-cylinder motors were sold worldwide with the three highly successful BMW Motorrad M models.

With a total of 40,890 units sold, the renewed F-series with the models BMW F 800 GS, F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure, F 900 R and the F 900 XR contributed to the record performance of BMW Motorrad. Other success drivers were models in the sub-500cc displacement segment. In 2024, 22,339 BMW G 310 GS, G 310 R and G 310 RR models were sold.

The BMW Motorrad Urban Mobility segment, including the models BMW C 400 GT, C 400 X, and the two fully electric models BMW CE 04 and CE 02 had a sales volume of over 20,000 units.

2025 Outlook

“Our sales record in 2024 is a definitive receipt for the strong global radiance of BMW Motorrad and our attractive product portfolio,” said Stephan Reiff, head of sales. “We at BMW Motorrad will spare no effort to expand our top position in the global motorcycle premium segment, with numerous new and innovative models and products for our customers in 2025. Again, this year, our customers and fans can look forward to numerous world premieres, highlights, events and sentiment-focused offers, all about motorcycles.”