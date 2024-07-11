BMW reveals 2025 R 1300 GS Adventure

For 2025, the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is added to the lineup with a few changes that make it even more capable of long-haul touring and adventure riding.

The 2025 R 1300 GS Adventure benefits from the upgrades made to the base GS, including the 1,300cc Boxer engine that produces a claimed 145 hp at 7,750 rpm and 110 lb-ft of torque at 6,500 rpm. The new engine is also 9 lb lighter than the previous 1,254cc engine, while the whole powertrain weighs 14 lb less.

Another upgrade to the GS and GSA is the laser-welded sheet-metal main frame and cast-aluminum subframe, which is said to be lighter, stiffer, narrower, and more tightly bonded to the main frame. The Telelever and Paralever suspension systems have been replaced with the next-gen EVO Telelever and Paralever systems.

Both bikes also receive significant styling updates, including replacing the signature asymmetrical headlight with a centralized X-shaped headlight.

The BMW R 1300 GSA departs from the GS in a few key aspects to make it more capable for longer adventures. Most noticeable is the massive 7.9-gallon fuel tank, which holds nearly three gallons more than the tank on the GS. This large tank has rubberized trays on either side, where tools and items can be placed when stopped.

The GSA also gets longer suspension travel than the GS, from 7.5 inches front and 7.9 inches rear to 8.3 inches front and 8.7 inches rear, the same travel length found on the previous R 1250 GS Adventure. The seat height is 34.3-35.0 inches, which can be reduced to 33.1-33.9 inches when stopped if equipped with the optional Adaptive Vehicle Height Control. The wheels on the GSA are spoked compared to the GS’s cast wheels, and the GSA has a wet weight of 593 lb compared to the GS’s 523 lb.

The 2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure will be available in the last quarter of 2024, and pricing will be announced closer to the market launch.

The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure also includes a few extras that are not standard on the GS. Where the GS comes with a short Sport windscreen, the GSA has a standard large windscreen with two large transparent wind deflectors. Riders can also choose to purchase the optional electric windscreen adjustment. The GSA also includes an engine guard and a center stand as standard, adding a more adventure-ready attitude to the beefier GSA.

The GSA’s electronics include a 6.5-inch TFT with connectivity, Full Integral ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control, Dynamic Cruise Control, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Dynamic Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, a keyless ignition, three riding modes, heated grips, full LED lighting, a USB-C charging port, a 12-volt power socket, and an Intelligent Emergency Call.

One exciting option for the GSA is the Automated Shift Assistant, in which two electromechanical actuators automate the clutch and gearshift of the 6-speed transmission, eliminating the need to use the hand clutch lever

