Triumph reveals its new Trident 660 Special Edition

Following last year’s debut of the Trident Triple Tribute Special Edition, Triumph Motorcycles has launched a new racing-inspired edition for model year 2026, with all the performance and rider focused technology delivered by the latest generation of the Trident 660.

Triumph’s new Trident Triple Tribute Special Edition has a striking and moody graphic scheme, with popular ‘67 inspired by the five-time TT winning Trident, ‘Slippery Sam.’ (Photos: Triumph Motorcycles)

The new Trident 660 Triple Tribute Edition is equipped with the Trident’s latest rider-focused upgrades, including a sport riding mode that delivers a sharper throttle response for a more exhilarating ride, and optimized cornering ABS and traction control. The Triumph shift assist also provides smooth, clutchless shifting.

The new Special Edition retains its racing-inspired looks and pays tribute to Triumph’s five-time Isle of Man TT wins. The No. 67 graphic on the tank gives a stylish nod to the most famous Trident in history.

“Following the launch of the latest generation Trident in September and the global success of the Trident Triple Tribute special edition in 2024, we were keen to meet the demands of our customers for an updated Trident Triple Tribute this year.”

“The striking styling and exceptional finish is sure to turn heads, while the triple engine performance and rider-focused technology will turn even a daily commute into a thrilling ride.” — Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer

Triple-cylinder performance

The Trident 660’s triple engine is fully Euro five-plus compliant, giving 80 HP peak power at 10,250 rpm and 47 ft-lb peak torque at 6,250 rpm, for smooth, responsive performance across the rev range. And with advanced engine mapping, the 660 responds instantly to rider input, while low-inertia internals help the engine spin freely.

Precise and agile handling

Lightweight and balanced, the Trident’s tubular steel chassis and high specification suspension give riders confidence and control. The Showa 1.61″ Single Function Big Piston upside-down forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock RSU are tuned for the road, delivering precise front-end feel and stable, composed handling.

Trusted grip in all conditions comes courtesy of high-performance Michelin Road 5 tires, while twin Nissin two-piston front calipers with 12.2” (310mm) discs provide smooth, progressive stopping power.

The new model features rider-focused technology that includes sport riding mode, Optimized Cornering ABS, traction control, and Triumph Shift Assist.

Rider-focused technology

New for 2025, the Optimized Cornering ABS uses internal measurement unit inputs to adjust braking parameters while leaned over, delivering confident control in corners, while the new Optimized Traction Control adjusts power based on lean angle and surface grip to maintain control, with rider-selectable modes.

The new Trident 660 also features cruise control as standard for the first time, adding comfort on longer journeys, while more urban riding is made easier by the Triumph Shift Assist, which also comes standard.

With three riding modes suited for road, rain and now sport, the throttle response and traction settings can be tailored to match the road conditions. These riding modes are accessed via the TFT screen and handlebar controls, which also support the My Triumph Connectivity System, fitted as standard to enable riders to integrate their phone, music and turn-by-turn navigation.

Confidence-inspiring by design

An upright, neutral riding position and sculpted seat help make the Trident feel instantly familiar. The low 31.7″ seat height and a low wet weight of 418.9 lbs help riders of all sizes feel planted and in control. The Trident is a natural first big bike or an agile everyday option. The slim tank, wide bars and light clutch action reduce fatigue and increase riding enjoyment.

On the Road

The Trident Triple Tribute will be available from $8,745 with a service interval of 10,000 miles (or 12 months, whichever comes sooner). Customers can find out more at TriumphMotorcycles.com or place an order with their local Triumph dealer. Bikes will be arriving in dealerships in June.