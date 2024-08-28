Triumph wins six MCN awards, including Manufacturer of the Year

Motorcycle News (MCN) has named Triumph the 2024 Manufacturer of the Year alongside five other awards in its annual recognition of manufacturers, products and dealers.

Alongside being the Manufacturer of the Year, Triumph took home the Overall Bike of the Year award for the new Triumph Speed 400. Launched at the beginning of 2024, the Speed 400 was aimed at a new class of rider with its stripped-back style, responsive performance, and agility.

Motorcycle News (MCN) has named Triumph the 2024 Manufacturer of the Year alongside five other awards in its annual recognition of manufacturers, products and dealers. (Image: Triumph Motorcycles UK)

The judges state the Speed 400 is “a middleweight bike that’s made a big impact, charming new riders and experienced bikers alike.”

This marks three years in a row Triumph has taken the top spot in this category. The Tiger Sport 660 claimed it in 2022, and the Street Triple 765 RS in 2023.

The Speed 400, introduced at the start of the year, has also won Best A2 Bike (beginner bike).

Triumph Speed 400 won Best A2 (beginner) Bike and Best Overall Bike.

Best Performance Naked has been awarded to the Triumph Street Triple RS, which has previously been crowned ‘Overall Bike of the Year.’ The 765cc triple engine is used in the FIM Moto2 World Championship.

“Seventeen years after Triumph graced their showrooms with the first Street Triple, it still pushes the boundaries of what a naked machine can do,” MCN says.

“It borders on being both a super-naked and supersport. Yet it does so without the price or the detrimental aspects of each… Kudos, Triumph.”

The Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro was awarded the Best Adventure Bike (sub 1000cc) award. Since its revamp in 2023, the Tiger 900 GT Pro has been recognized as the ultimate road-focused middleweight adventure motorcycle.

“Triumph’s Tiger 900 GT Pro is now all the road adventurer you could ever need,” according to the MCN judges.

“On the go, the Tiger’s light weight makes it instantly reassuring to ride while its suspension strikes a lovely balance between firm enough for sporty riding and plush for comfort, with the ability to tweak the shock’s damping on the go. It’s a bike you instantly feel at home on,” conclude the judges.

the Triumph Trident 660 was voted WoMCN Rider Biker of the Year.

Lastly, the Triumph Trident 660 was voted WoMCN Rider Biker of the Year. The Trident has been extremely popular with both new and experienced riders thanks to its combination of punchy linear torque and power low down across the whole rev range.

According to MCN, “It’s fun, light, and well balanced, with thoughtful features such as the tapered seat and tank as well as confidence-inspiring OE tires.

“When all this is combined, it’s clear to see why the terrific Trident wheelspins away with the 2024 WoMCN Rider of the Year trophy.”

Devron Boulton, general manager for Triumph UK & Ireland, adds: “Six awards, including Manufacturer of the Year, is a huge honor and recognition of our significant impact in the UK motorcycling industry just this past year.

“We’ve already achieved so much, launching market-leading bikes, breaking into the sub-500cc category, winning podiums in motocross, and so much more.

“These awards are a testament to the hard work, passion and dedication from the team right here at Hinckley and around the world to deliver to our customers. To say we are proud is an understatement,” says Boulton.

MCN adds: “[Triumph] continues to build some of the most accessible, aspirational, classy, and classless motorcycles on the market, being a key player in the adventure and modern classic classes while also now being an immediately significant force in the A2 license category with their new 400s.

“It’s safe to say the year has been impactful for the brand, with strong sales domestically and abroad, innovation in key segments within the industry, and the introduction of bold new bikes into new niches in the market,” concludes the MCN team.

All award-winning bikes and the awards will be displayed at the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience on Wednesday, 9 October 2024.