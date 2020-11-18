Triumph Trident 660 launch generates 10x deposits at dealerships

The all-new Triumph Trident 660 was announced globally via a live YouTube presentation in the early morning hours of Oct. 30. Later that morning, at an exclusive event in Temecula, California, the bike was uncrated in front of a live audience of hand-selected tastemakers. The intimate event of media and influencer attendees was the first and only event in which a new Trident has been displayed for in-person viewing globally.

Despite limited opportunities for in-person viewing, the primarily digital launch generated massive interest, with over 130 media articles covering the new model over the initial weekend in the U.S. and Canada alone. This launch generated more mainstream coverage than normal, as well as coverage by all the industry mainstays.

2021 Triumph Trident 660

The media buzz, combined with a Triumph-implemented tease strategy, resulted in an all-time high in daily web traffic, with overall site traffic for the week following the launch 150% higher than average. This increase in web traffic has directly translated to record-setting deposits.

In North America, Triumph dealerships have taken 10x more customer deposits for a new Trident 660 within one week of a launch than any other standard production bike to date.

With the strong combination of positive coverage, web traffic, and deposits as early indicators, Triumph is now expecting to exceed 2021 retail forecasts of this new model, validating the decision to enter the competitive middleweight roadster category.