Triumph AMA National Adventure Riding Series schedule released

The StaffMarch 10, 2026

The American Motorcyclist Association announced the schedule for the 2026 Triumph AMA National Adventure Riding Series, which will be comprised of 12 ADV-based riding events taking place across the U.S.

Featuring 12 events, Triumph says the annual event creates opportunities for ADV riders to push their limits, discover new terrain, and build connections. (Photo: American Motorcyclist Association)

Sponsored by Triumph Motorcycles, the Adventure Riding Series takes experienced riders through challenging rides on some of the best routes, roads, and two-track trails in the country.

Triumph says the annual event creates opportunities for ADV riders to push their limits, discover new terrain, and build connections.

“Adventure riding is deeply rooted in Triumph’s heritage, and supporting the AMA National Adventure Series continues to be one of the most meaningful ways we can engage with that passionate community,” says Triumph Motorcycles America Marketing Director Adam VanderVeen.

Series events

  • March 14-15: Forest Hill, Louisiana—Acadiana 400
  • April 17-19: Plantersville, Alabama—Perry Mountain Tower Run
  • May 15-16: Valdosta, Georgia—Florida Traverse
  • May 30-31: Lock Haven, Pennsylvania—Durty Dabbers Great Adventure Ride
  • June 6-7: Wabeno, Wisconsin—Ride for Research
  • June 27-28: Big Bear Lake, California—Big Bear Run
  • Sept. 19-20: Columbus, Indiana—Buffaloe 500
  • Sept. 26-27: Wabeno, Wisconsin—Big Woods 200
  • Oct. 3-4: Boyne Falls, Michigan—Wolverine Color Tour ADV National
  • Oct. 18-19: Little Orleans, Maryland—Green Ridge Moto Adventure
  • Nov. 14-15: Ormond Beach, Florida—Cross Florida
  • Nov. 27-28: Palmdale, California—LA-Barstow to Vegas

For more information on the series, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/riding/off-road-riding/adventure-riding/ama-national-adventure-riding-series/ 

