Triumph AMA National Adventure Riding Series schedule released

The American Motorcyclist Association announced the schedule for the 2026 Triumph AMA National Adventure Riding Series, which will be comprised of 12 ADV-based riding events taking place across the U.S.

Featuring 12 events, Triumph says the annual event creates opportunities for ADV riders to push their limits, discover new terrain, and build connections. (Photo: American Motorcyclist Association)

Sponsored by Triumph Motorcycles, the Adventure Riding Series takes experienced riders through challenging rides on some of the best routes, roads, and two-track trails in the country.

Triumph says the annual event creates opportunities for ADV riders to push their limits, discover new terrain, and build connections.

“Adventure riding is deeply rooted in Triumph’s heritage, and supporting the AMA National Adventure Series continues to be one of the most meaningful ways we can engage with that passionate community,” says Triumph Motorcycles America Marketing Director Adam VanderVeen.

Series events

March 14-15: Forest Hill, Louisiana—Acadiana 400

April 17-19: Plantersville, Alabama—Perry Mountain Tower Run

May 15-16: Valdosta, Georgia—Florida Traverse

May 30-31: Lock Haven, Pennsylvania—Durty Dabbers Great Adventure Ride

June 6-7: Wabeno, Wisconsin—Ride for Research

June 27-28: Big Bear Lake, California—Big Bear Run

Sept. 19-20: Columbus, Indiana—Buffaloe 500

Sept. 26-27: Wabeno, Wisconsin—Big Woods 200

Oct. 3-4: Boyne Falls, Michigan—Wolverine Color Tour ADV National

Oct. 18-19: Little Orleans, Maryland—Green Ridge Moto Adventure

Nov. 14-15: Ormond Beach, Florida—Cross Florida

Nov. 27-28: Palmdale, California—LA-Barstow to Vegas

For more information on the series, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/riding/off-road-riding/adventure-riding/ama-national-adventure-riding-series/