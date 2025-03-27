Registration for the 2025 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR), set to take place in over 1,000 cities around the world on Sunday, May 18, 2025, is officially open. This iconic global motorcycle event, renowned for bringing together motorcycle enthusiasts dressed in their finest attire to raise awareness for men’s health with Movember, is set to be bigger than ever.

Triumph’s support is key in building the event’s global reach and encouraging riders from all walks of life to participate in the DGR. (Photo: Triumph Motorcycles)

For the 12th year running, Triumph Motorcycles is DGR’s official motorcycle partner, bringing together the passion of its staff, dealers and riders. Triumph’s support is key in building the event’s global reach and encouraging riders from all walks of life to participate.

“We knew we needed to do more for men’s health,” says Mark Hawwa, founder of DGR. “That’s why we partnered with the world’s largest men’s health charity, Movember, and with Triumph Motorcycles. We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of all our partners and enabling us to support men’s health on a global scale, in supporting the critical causes of prostate cancer and men’s mental health. Together with our community, we are proud to continue riding dapper for men’s health.”

Triumph’s Chief Commercial Officer Paul Stroud adds: “This is Triumph’s 12th year as official motorcycle partner for the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, which brings riders around the world together to raise awareness and funds to support men’s mental and physical health. Every year the DGR gets bigger, reaching and involving even more men and women across the world, in a way that represents the best aspects of our global motorcycle community, giving each of us the opportunity to help our fellow gentlemen.”