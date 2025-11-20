Triumph is expanding its adventure lineup for 2026 with new Alpine and Desert Special Editions, adding fresh styling and useful upgrades to both the Tiger 900 and Tiger 1200 platforms. The details were first highlighted in Rider Magazine, a PSB sister publication.

Each version of Triumph’s special edition Tiger features unique paint schemes and graphics tied to either mountain or desert themes and useful upgrades meant to attract current Triumph owners and ADV riders. (Photos: Triumph Motorcycles America)

The Alpine Editions will be offered on the GT Pro versions of the Tiger 900 and Tiger 1200, while the Desert Editions will be available on the Rally Pro trims of both models. Each version features unique paint schemes and graphics tied to either mountain or desert themes.

Tiger 900 upgrades

Both Tiger 900 special editions receive a premium Akrapovič silencer as standard equipment.

2026 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro Desert Edition

The Tiger 900 GT Pro Alpine gets engine protection bars and a Snowdonia White/Sapphire Black color scheme with Aegean Blue accents.

The Tiger 900 Rally Pro Desert adds fuel-tank protection bars and comes finished in Urban Gray/Sapphire Black with Baja Orange highlights.

Tiger 1200 upgrades

The Tiger 1200 Alpine and Desert editions gain a notable tech bump, now including Blind Spot Assist and Lane Change Assist, as well as heated rider and passenger seats.

Triumph Tiger GT Pro Alpine Edition

The GT Pro Alpine Edition comes in Satin Crystal White/Matte Metallic Gray with Caspian Blue accents, or Ash Gray with Intense Orange.

The Rally Pro Desert Edition is available in Satin Granite with Triumph Performance Yellow, or Crystal White and Red.

Features and performance

Mechanically, the Special Editions mirror the standard Tiger models:

Tiger 900s use an 888cc triple,

Tiger 1200s use a 1,160cc triple,

All models feature Brembo Stylema brakes, Triumph Shift Assist, and a 7-inch TFT display with connectivity.

The Rally Pro Desert versions retain spoked wheels with tubeless tires, and the Tiger 1200s continue to offer Active Preload Reduction, lowering the bike at stops.

More than 50 Triumph accessories, including luggage, protection upgrades, and comfort options, remain available for both platforms.

Pricing and availability

Triumph Tiger family Desert Editions

According to Triumph Motorcycles America’s press release, U.S. MSRPs are as follows:

Tiger 900 GT Pro Alpine : $17,495

: $17,495 Tiger 900 Rally Pro Desert : $17,995

: $17,995 Tiger 1200 GT Pro Alpine : $21,895

: $21,895 Tiger 1200 Rally Pro Desert: $22,995

The 2026 Tiger Alpine and Desert Editions will be available through Triumph dealerships beginning in January 2026.

Source: Rider Magazine