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Kawasaki rolls out 2027 MULE 4000/4010 lineup with work-ready versatility

The StaffApril 2, 2026

Kawasaki Motors Corp., USA, has unveiled its 2027 MULE 4000 and 4010 side-by-side lineup, continuing the brand’s focus on durability, jobsite capability, and flexible passenger configurations.

Leading the lineup are the MULE 4000 Trans and MULE 4010 Trans4x4 models, which feature Kawasaki’s Trans Cab system. (Photos: Kawasaki Motors Corp, USA)

The latest MULE family includes both two-passenger models and the brand’s Trans Cab-equipped units, giving dealers a broad range of utility-focused offerings heading into the spring selling season.

Trans Cab models highlight versatility

Leading the lineup are the MULE 4000 Trans and MULE 4010 Trans4x4 models, which feature Kawasaki’s Trans Cab system. The setup allows operators to quickly convert the vehicle from a two-passenger cargo hauler to a four-passenger crew mover without tools.


2027 MULE 4000 TRANS

The dual-purpose functionality remains a key selling point for commercial, agricultural, and property maintenance customers who need flexibility for hauling materials and transporting crews.

Core work models return

The two-passenger MULE 4000 and MULE 4010 models remain the backbone of the lineup, offering straightforward utility for customers prioritizing reliability and ease of use.

2027 MULE 4010 TRANS4x4

Kawasaki positions the models as durable, job-ready machines, with a wide range of Kawasaki Genuine Accessories available to enhance capability, including hard and soft cab systems, winches, windshields, and skid plates. All models are backed by a three-year limited factory warranty.

2027 model lineup and pricing

2027 MULE 4010 TRANS4x4 Camo

The 2027 MULE lineup includes:

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  • MULE 4000
    Colors: Timberline Green, Bright White
    MSRP: $10,199
  • MULE 4010 4×4
    Colors: Timberline Green, Dark Royal Red
    MSRP: $11,599
  • MULE 4000 TRANS
    Color: Bright White
    MSRP: $11,399
  • MULE 4010 TRANS4x4
    Colors: Timberline Green, Dark Royal Red
    MSRP: $12,799
  • MULE 4010 TRANS4x4 Camo
    Color: TRUETIMBER STRATA
    MSRP: $13,299

All models are expected to arrive in dealerships this spring.

Dealer outlook

With demand for utility side-by-sides remaining steady across rural, commercial, and land management segments, Kawasaki’s MULE lineup continues to serve as a foundational product category for many dealers.

The combination of multi-passenger flexibility, accessory-driven upsell opportunities, and long-standing brand recognition positions the 2027 models as reliable traffic drivers in the utility segment — particularly among customers prioritizing function over recreation.

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The StaffApril 2, 2026

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