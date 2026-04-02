Horsepower Financial Services and CFMOTO have expanded their partnership to introduce a national leasing program for off-road vehicles (ORVs), a move aimed at giving dealers a new tool to drive showroom conversions and customer retention.

Horsepower Financial Services and CFMOTO have expanded their partnership to introduce a national leasing program for off-road vehicles (ORVs). (File photo)

The program marks one of the first large-scale efforts to bring leasing into the U.S. ORV market, offering an alternative ownership path for customers shopping side-by-sides and ATVs through authorized dealerships.

New pathway

Horsepower Financial said its leasing model is designed to help riders access vehicles with lower upfront costs while keeping dealerships at the center of the transaction.

“This is more than a leasing innovation — it’s a turning point for powersports,” says Leanne Richards, vice president of client development. “Riders have been ready for adventure but often left dealerships without a solution. Leasing opens that door while keeping dealers at the center of the transaction.”

For dealers, the program is positioned as a way to increase approval rates, convert more traffic, and create repeat business through lease return cycles — a model more commonly seen in the automotive sector than in powersports.

Expanding access to ORVs

Jake Mirabal, vice president of sales at CFMOTO, said the program aligns with growing demand for affordability and accessibility among powersports buyers.

The companies said leasing will be available in most states, with details varying by market.

Industry implications

The introduction of leasing at scale in the ORV segment could represent a meaningful shift in how powersports vehicles are sold, particularly as affordability and monthly payment sensitivity continue to influence buying decisions.

Dealer takeaway

As financing innovation continues to evolve across powersports, the Horsepower–CFMOTO partnership signals a broader push toward flexible ownership models.

If widely adopted, leasing could become an increasingly important lever for dealers looking to move inventory, attract new riders, and build longer-term customer relationships in a competitive retail environment.